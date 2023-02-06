News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex down 334 points as metal, power shares retreat amid FII outflows

Sensex down 334 points as metal, power shares retreat amid FII outflows

Source: PTI
February 06, 2023 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex dropped 334 points on Monday due to intense selling pressure in metal and power stocks as FII outflows dampened investor sentiment.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Besides, a sharp decline in the rupee against the US dollar also put pressure on domestic equities, traders said.

After losing nearly 500 points, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to settle at 334.98 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 60,506.90.

 

During the session, the index touched its intra-day low of 60,345.61.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 89.45 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 17,764.60 as 34 of its stocks dropped.

Tata Steel was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 2.08 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement and Tata Motors.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid and ITC were among the major winners.

Adani group stocks, except for Adani Ports, continued to decline due to weak investor sentiment after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd gained 9.46 per cent after the group said that the promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge rose 0.75 per cent and smallcap index gained 0.49  per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Tokyo and Seoul settled higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals.

Markets in the US ended in the negative territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.09 per cent to $80.01 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 932.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
Can Adani Do A Dhirubhai?
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Adani affair overshadowed Budget's stability'
'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'
'Amrut Kaal is not an instant noodle'
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
SC advances plea against BJP leader-judge to Feb 7
5,600 To 2.5 Bn, Kanika Tekriwal's Incredible Journey
5,600 To 2.5 Bn, Kanika Tekriwal's Incredible Journey
India adds 91 fresh Covid cases
India adds 91 fresh Covid cases
Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria
Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani Group to prepay $1.11 bn to release pledged shrs

Adani Group to prepay $1.11 bn to release pledged shrs

Auto retail sales rise 14% in Jan: FADA

Auto retail sales rise 14% in Jan: FADA

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances