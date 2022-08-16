News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs over 379 points; Nifty above 17,800

Sensex climbs over 379 points; Nifty above 17,800

Source: PTI
August 16, 2022 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by over 379 points on Tuesday as gains in oil & gas, banking and auto shares helped the barometer continue winning run for the third straight session.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 59,842.21.

During the day, it jumped 460.25 points or 0.77 per cent to 59,923.03.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 127.10 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,825.25 as 42 of its constituents advanced.

 

Easing inflation concerns after the wholesale price-based inflation slowed down to a five-month low of 13.93 per cent in July and buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins added to the momentum.

"The easing of inflationary pressures has encouraged domestic investors to remain optimistic about the pace of economic recovery. Better-than-expected CPI numbers, aided by slower increase in food and fuel prices, may limit the pace of rate hikes by the RBI," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the lead gainers.

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the laggards.

In Asia, Seoul and Shanghai ended higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equities in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.

Markets on the Wall Street had ended higher on Monday.

Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.86 per cent to $94.28 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,040.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: These stocks worth your money?
Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: These stocks worth your money?
'Our rate of growth will fall further'
'Our rate of growth will fall further'
'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'
'Data protection bill veered away from core issues'
FIFA suspends Indian football federation
FIFA suspends Indian football federation
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
How Indian football faced ultimate embarrassment
How Indian football faced ultimate embarrassment
How FIFA ban will hit Indian football
How FIFA ban will hit Indian football

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ratan Tata invests in startup Goodfellows

Ratan Tata invests in startup Goodfellows

Chinese cos may have to exit sub-Rs 10K mobile market

Chinese cos may have to exit sub-Rs 10K mobile market

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances