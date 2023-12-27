News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs Mount 72K for first time; Nifty hits all-time high

Sensex climbs Mount 72K for first time; Nifty hits all-time high

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 27, 2023 17:25 IST
Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh closing record highs on Wednesday, with the 30-share benchmark index crossing the historic 72,000 mark, boosted by optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals and firm global market trends.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Reflecting broader investor bullishness, the 50-share index surged to a record high of 21,654.75 on intense buying in metal, commodity, auto and banking sectors.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the BSE gauge jumped 701.63 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 72,038.43.

 

During the day, it zoomed 783.05 points or 1.09 per cent to reach its intra-day lifetime high of 72,119.85.

The Nifty climbed 213.40 points or 1 per cent to settle at a record high of 21,654.75.

During the day, it rallied 234.4 points or 1.09 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day peak of 21,675.75.

Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

On the other hand, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

"The upbeat domestic market continued reaching a new record high and easily recovered the last week's losses.

"This upward trend was predominantly supported by the Santa Claus rally in anticipation of early rate cuts by the US Fed and cooling global inflation," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.21 per cent to $80.90 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 95.20 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
