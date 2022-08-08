News
Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty ends above 17,500

Sensex climbs 465 points; Nifty ends above 17,500

Source: PTI
August 08, 2022 16:22 IST
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 465 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid positive global market trends.

Stock market

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE gauge climbed 465.14 points or 0.80 per cent to finish at 58,853.07.

During the day, it jumped 546.97 points or 0.93 per cent to 58,934.90.

 

The broader NSE Nifty gained 127.60 points or 0.73 per cent to end at 17,525.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack, climbing 3.13 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Wipro and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo ended higher, while Hong Kong settled with losses.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.68 per cent to $94.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

"Sustained FII buying and falling oil prices are the major drivers for the ongoing market rally. Heavyweights played a significant role in today's rise, while PSU banks remained under pressure following weak results of the PSB major," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Small Caps Look Attractive'
'2022 Is Year Of Investing In Markets'
'Equities Are The Best Inflation Hedge'
Maha cabinet expansion tomorrow, Fadnavis to get Home
3 killed, 4 injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple
Reliance invests Rs 30k cr in retail in FY22
Top Pak-based terrorist Khorasani killed in blast
