Home  » Business » Sensex climbs 445 points on buying in blue-chip stocks

Sensex climbs 445 points on buying in blue-chip stocks

Source: PTI
December 02, 2024 18:00 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday amid buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank along with a firm trend in the US markets.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Recovering the early lost ground, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 445.29 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 80,248.08.

During the day, it hit a high of 80,337.82 and a low of 79,308.95.

 

The NSE Nifty surged 144.95 points or 0.60 per cent to 24,276.05.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

"Markets started the week on a positive note, rising over half a per cent despite mixed signals.

"The session opened weak on disappointing GDP data but saw a recovery as select heavyweight stocks across sectors gained momentum," Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The BSE midcap jumped 1.05 per cent and smallcap climbed 0.84 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, realty surged 3.16 per cent, consumer durables climbed 2.26 per cent, commodities (1.59 per cent), metal (1.28 per cent), healthcare (1.21 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.14 per cent) and IT (1.02 per cent).

Utilities and bankex were the laggards.

As many as 2,508 stocks advanced while 1,550 declined and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled lower while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,383.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,723.34 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.85 per cent to USD 72.45 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
