News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 375 points amid firm global markets

Sensex climbs 375 points amid firm global markets

Source: PTI
November 01, 2022 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Asian and European markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35.

During the day, it jumped 543.14 points or 0.89 per cent to 61,289.73.

 

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at $94.16 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Oct's GST collection of Rs 1.52 lakh cr is 2nd highest
Oct's GST collection of Rs 1.52 lakh cr is 2nd highest
ATF price hiked 4.2%, commercial LPG rates cut
ATF price hiked 4.2%, commercial LPG rates cut
How CCI's Google orders impact innovation for apps
How CCI's Google orders impact innovation for apps
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand
When Bollywood's Bhootni Scares Her Friends!
When Bollywood's Bhootni Scares Her Friends!
Dravid shares update on DK's fitness
Dravid shares update on DK's fitness
T20 World Cup: How Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out
T20 World Cup: How Sri Lanka knocked Afghanistan out

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Inflation will go below 6% in a couple of quarters'

'Inflation will go below 6% in a couple of quarters'

Don't Miss Signs Of Economic Slowdown!

Don't Miss Signs Of Economic Slowdown!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances