Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global trends

Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global trends

Source: PTI
July 04, 2022 16:18 IST
The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global equity markets and buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE index gained 326.84 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 53,234.77.

During the day, it jumped 394.06 points or 0.74 per cent to 53,301.99.

The NSE Nifty went higher by 83.30 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 15,835.35.

 

Among the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and SBI were among the major gainers.

However, TCS, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower.

"As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.50 per cent to $111 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,324.74 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
