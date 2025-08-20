HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex climbs 213 points led by IT shares

Sensex climbs 213 points led by IT shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 20, 2025 16:59 IST

x

Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 213 points on Wednesday, extending its rally to the fifth consecutive day on heavy buying in IT shares.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 213.45 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,857.84.

During the day, it jumped 341.23 points or 0.41 per cent to 81,985.62.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 69.90 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,050.55.

Among Sensex firms, Infosys surged the most by 3.88 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which climbed 2.69 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and HCL Tech were also among the gainers.

However, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Trent were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher.

Investors turned their attention towards US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming statements at the Jackson Hole Symposium and minutes from the Fed's recent meeting.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 634.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.14 per cent to Rs 66.54 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India Spends: A Revealing Story
How India Spends: A Revealing Story
IT Majors' Valuations Sink To 5-Year Low
IT Majors' Valuations Sink To 5-Year Low
How Business Schools Must Evolve In AI Era
How Business Schools Must Evolve In AI Era
India@79: Rising Economy, Lingering Gaps
India@79: Rising Economy, Lingering Gaps
Growth: RBI Sees Too Many Uncertainties
Growth: RBI Sees Too Many Uncertainties

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Classic Khayyam Songs

webstory image 2

Jaipur Shines As The World's 5th Best City

webstory image 3

Dal Ka Chilla: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

I Had Resigned As Gujarat Minister Before I Was Arrested: Amit Shah3:47

I Had Resigned As Gujarat Minister Before I Was Arrested:...

Golden Glory: Nilambur's Sunflowers in Full Bloom Ahead of Onam2:18

Golden Glory: Nilambur's Sunflowers in Full Bloom Ahead...

Chaos In Lok Sabha: Opposition Tears Bill, Throws It At Amit Shah0:20

Chaos In Lok Sabha: Opposition Tears Bill, Throws It At...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV