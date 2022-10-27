News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 212 points; metal stocks sparkle

Sensex climbs 212 points; metal stocks sparkle

Source: PTI
October 27, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled on a positive note on Thursday, helped by buying in metal and realty stocks amid mixed global market trends.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84.

During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69 per cent to 59,959.94.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.

 

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and NTPC were among the major winners.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent higher at $95.79 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?
Are Indian Markets Decoupled From Developed Markets?
Ban Loss-Making Companies' IPOs!
Ban Loss-Making Companies' IPOs!
Growth of temporary, contract, casual jobs slow down
Growth of temporary, contract, casual jobs slow down
In Kashmir, Rajnath talks about 'goal to reach PoK'
In Kashmir, Rajnath talks about 'goal to reach PoK'
Growth of temporary, contract, casual jobs slow down
Growth of temporary, contract, casual jobs slow down
T20 WC PIX: Clinical India thrash Netherlands
T20 WC PIX: Clinical India thrash Netherlands
Active Covid cases in country dip to 20,821
Active Covid cases in country dip to 20,821

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India Needs To Shift To Modern Economics

India Needs To Shift To Modern Economics

How Long Will GST Growth Continue?

How Long Will GST Growth Continue?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances