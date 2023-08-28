News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs 110 pts to 64,997; Nifty ends at 19,306

Sensex climbs 110 pts to 64,997; Nifty ends at 19,306

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices climbed on Monday after two days of fall, tracking strength in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The BSE Sensex climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60.

During the day, it jumped 326.94 points or 0.50 per cent to 65,213.45.

 

The NSE Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Reliance Industries, Nestle, Titan, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains.

European markets were trading in the green.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.

"The highly anticipated Jackson Hole meeting didn't bring much surprise, as the Fed chair expressed satisfaction with the progress of policy measures and reiterated its commitment to managing inflation within target bounds.

This has raised expectations of a rate hike during the November Fed meeting.

Global markets traded positively, led by Asian peers, as China's measures to support the property sector boosted sentiment.

"Domestically, all major sectors, along with mid and small caps, remained positive, except for the IT sector, which faced concerns related to potential rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.37 per cent to $84.79 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,638.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
47,000 Luxury Cars To Be Sold This Year!
47,000 Luxury Cars To Be Sold This Year!
Rupee expected to weaken more to touch $83.5
Rupee expected to weaken more to touch $83.5
Case against fact-checker Mohd Zubair in UP slap case
Case against fact-checker Mohd Zubair in UP slap case
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Aus 'keeper Wade replaces injured Maxwell for SA tour
Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani
Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani
India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs
India to launch mission to Sun on Sept 2 at 11:50 hrs

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani

Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Ambani

Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh cr: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Fin capitalised with Rs 1.2 lakh cr: Mukesh Ambani

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances