News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high

Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high

Source: PTI
June 25, 2024 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex breached the historic 78,000 level for the first time while Nifty settled at a new record high on Tuesday on buying in blue-chip bank stocks and Reliance Industries amid firm trends in Asian markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,053.52.

During the day, the benchmark soared 823.63 points or 1 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high of 78,164.71.

The Nifty went up by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,721.30.

 

During the day, it climbed 216.3 points or 0.91 per cent to hit a new all-time high of 23,754.15.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Nestle, Maruti and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled higher while Shanghai ended lower.

India recorded a current account surplus of $5.7 billion or 0.6 per cent of GDP in the March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

This is the first time in ten quarters that the crucial metric of the country's external strength has turned into surplus mode.

"A positive news from the market perspective is the current account turning surplus in Q4 FY24.

"This will take away the pressure on the rupee and pave the way for FII inflows when clarity emerges on the Fed rate cuts," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.44 per cent to $85.63 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 653.97 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'
'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Decide Jain's bail plea on July 9, no delays: SC to HC
Decide Jain's bail plea on July 9, no delays: SC to HC
Indian family houses take leap with new-found wealth
Indian family houses take leap with new-found wealth
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
No coffee, no exercise can kill you 60% faster: Study
No coffee, no exercise can kill you 60% faster: Study

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

DoT Sets 100 Days Agenda For Rules

DoT Sets 100 Days Agenda For Rules

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances