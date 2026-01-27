HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex bounces back on buying in metal, bank stocks

Sensex bounces back on buying in metal, bank stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 27, 2026 17:25 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher in highly volatile trade on Tuesday, buoyed by heavy buying in bank and metal stocks, a firm trend in global markets and optimism over India-EU FTA.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Axis Bank jumped over 4 per cent
  • Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers
  • Mahindra & Mahindra,  Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Eternal and ITC were among the laggards

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,857.48.

During the day, it hit a high of 82,084.92 and a low of 81,088.59.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 25,175.40.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.

 

Axis Bank jumped over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 4 per cent growth in its December quarter net profit to Rs 7,010.65 crore against Rs 6,742.99 crore in the year-ago period.

In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra,  Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Eternal and ITC were among the laggards.

India and Europe on Tuesday announced the sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement -- billed as "mother of all deals" -- that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.

Today, India has concluded the biggest free trade agreement (FTA) in its history with the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding summit talks with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

"Indian equities continued to trade with a measured and cautious undertone.

"The finalisation of the India-European Union bilateral trade agreement lent some support to investor sentiment amid a broader risk-off environment triggered by US tariff measures.

"However, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors and muted third-quarter corporate earnings growth capped any meaningful upside in domestic equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,113.38 crore on Friday, while  Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,102.56 crore, according to exchange data.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.15 per cent to $65.49 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.


