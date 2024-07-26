News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex back above 81K; Nifty surges 429 points

Sensex back above 81K; Nifty surges 429 points

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 26, 2024 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by 1,293 points while broader Nifty shot up nearly 2 per cent to a record high on Friday, cutting short the five-day losing streak on heavy at lower levels and a rally in blue-chips like Reliance Industries.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62 per cent to settle at 81,332.72.

During the day, it soared 1,387.38 points or 1.73 per cent to 81,427.18.

The NSE Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,834.85.

 

All the Sensex shares except for Nestle closed in green.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer, rising by over 4.51 per cent.

Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big gainers.

Nestle was the only loser, closing lower by 0.07 per cent.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower. European markets were also trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40 per cent to $82.04 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,605.49 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'
'Middle Class Won't Be Affected By Indexation'
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
Why Govt Changed These Taxes
Budget Encourages Gold Rush
Budget Encourages Gold Rush
Sampark Kranti crew suspended for going over 20kmph
Sampark Kranti crew suspended for going over 20kmph
Our women boxers can win Olympics medals: Vijender
Our women boxers can win Olympics medals: Vijender
India crush B'desh to storm into Asia Cup final
India crush B'desh to storm into Asia Cup final
Kanwar Yatra: SC extends stay on order to eateries
Kanwar Yatra: SC extends stay on order to eateries

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'TCS Is Not A One-Trick Pony'

'TCS Is Not A One-Trick Pony'

'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'

'Jobs Have To Be Created Everywhere'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances