News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Select bank branches to remain open on Sunday for LIC IPO

Select bank branches to remain open on Sunday for LIC IPO

Source: PTI
May 04, 2022 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that all ASBA-designated bank branches will remain open for public on Sunday to facilitate processing of applications for LIC's initial public offering.

LIC

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

State-owned LIC's Initial Public Offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever offer, opened for subscription by retail and institutional investors on Wednesday.

The offer will close on May 9 and there will be bidding on May 7 (Saturday) also.

 

The Government of India, in order to facilitate bidding for LIC IPO, has requested that all bank branches designated to process ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) applications may be kept open for public on May 8, 2022 (Sunday), RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The matter has been examined and it has been decided that banks may keep all their ASBA designated branches open on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) for the above purpose," it said.

Generally, ASBA is the mechanism through which investors apply for shares in a public issue.

On Wednesday, the first day of the IPO, the retail portion has been oversubscribed while the overall subscription stood at 0.64 per cent.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

The share sale is through the Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares and the listing is likely on May 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
LIC IPO: Overall subscription at 66% on Day 1
LIC IPO: Overall subscription at 66% on Day 1
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps; EMIs set to go up
RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps; EMIs set to go up
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
How Brand Elon Musk might impact Brand Twitter
BSF detects suspected cross-border tunnel in J-K
BSF detects suspected cross-border tunnel in J-K
'Top level operational readiness must along LAC'
'Top level operational readiness must along LAC'
Google appoints ex-Niti exec as head of public policy
Google appoints ex-Niti exec as head of public policy
India's oil import from Russia minuscule: Govt
India's oil import from Russia minuscule: Govt

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Economy faces headwinds from global spillovers: RBI

Economy faces headwinds from global spillovers: RBI

Why RBI Announced Rate Hike In May

Why RBI Announced Rate Hike In May

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances