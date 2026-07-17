How 'Boss Scam' Cyber Fraud Targets Indian Companies

India's markets regulator, Sebi, has issued a critical advisory warning businesses and regulated entities about the escalating "Boss Scam" cyber fraud, where sophisticated impersonation tactics are used to illicitly transfer funds.
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned regulated entities and listed companies against an emerging cyber fraud known as the "Boss Scam", in which fraudsters impersonate chief executives or other senior officials to trick finance teams into transferring funds. The advisory follows an alert from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which has flagged a rise in CEO/MD impersonation fraud targeting organisations through email, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and other social media platforms.
Key Points
- Sebi has issued an advisory against the "Boss Scam," a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting listed companies and regulated entities.
- Fraudsters impersonate senior executives (CEO/MD) using email, WhatsApp, and AI tools like voice cloning and deepfake videos to trick finance teams into urgent fund transfers.
- Malicious ZIP files and compromised WhatsApp Web sessions are also used to gain access and issue fraudulent payment instructions.
- Cybercriminals may alter contact lists on compromised devices to further deceive employees into executing fund transfers.
- Sebi advises independent verification of requests, avoiding unverified executable files, logging out of inactive WhatsApp Web sessions, and reporting incidents to the national cybercrime helpline 1930.
Understanding The 'Boss Scam' Modus Operandi
In some instances, cybercriminals may also alter the contact list on a compromised device, saving their own number under the name of the CEO or Managing Director to deceive employees into executing fund transfers, Sebi, said."Fraudsters are targeting CEOs or high-ranking officials via email or WhatsApp by impersonating them. The communication through email/WhatsApp/Microsoft Teams/other social media platforms with their subordinates or counterparts, directs them to carry out instructions given to them resulting in transfer of funds to fraudsters," Sebi said in a statement.