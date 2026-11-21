The Securities and Exchange Board of India is actively exploring the development of a domestically governed artificial intelligence model for the securities market, aiming to create secure, affordable, and accessible regulatory tools for all market participants.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sebi is exploring a domestically governed AI model for the securities market to enhance regulatory tools' security, affordability, and accessibility, particularly for smaller entities.

A committee is currently assessing the risks and opportunities of AI and the potential for developing this model via Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

The regulator is also collaborating with the RBI to simplify foreign portfolio investor (FPI) onboarding, aiming to reduce the process to five business days.

Sebi plans to extend KYC review cycles for FPIs and allow eligible NRIs, OCIs, and foreign nationals to complete KYC remotely.

Reviews are underway for the SME IPO framework and Innovators Growth Platform to simplify capital access and facilitate more listings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is exploring the feasibility of developing a domestically governed artificial intelligence (AI) model for the securities market via collaborative effort involving market participants, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

A committee is examining the risks and opportunities associated with AI and whether a model can be developed through Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the chairman said at the CII DFS Financing Summit.

Enhancing Regulatory Tools with AI

"We are exploring a domestically-governed AI model for the securities market to make AI-based regulatory tools secure, affordable and accessible, particularly for smaller regulated entities," said Pandey.

"We are in the initial stages of it," he said, adding that the committee was engaging with different market participants to assess whether the model could be jointly and collaboratively developed.

He said the exercise would also examine the need for adequate guardrails to address risks associated with AI, including hallucinations, while enabling wider use of the technology.

The proposed model is part of Sebi's broader efforts to harness technology for smarter regulation.

The regulator has extended its AI-based tools for monitoring advertisements by market intermediaries and analysis of compliance reports.

Simplifying FPI Onboarding and KYC

The market regulator is also working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to further simplify foreign portfolio investor (FPI) onboarding.

Sebi may issue a consultation paper proposing further simplification of the operating framework, including the removal of certain constraints that are not prevalent in other jurisdictions.

A joint working group of Sebi and RBI will also begin work on a common application form to streamline onboarding.

The regulator is targeting a reduction in FPI onboarding time to as little as five business days, with certain FPIs from trusted jurisdictions already onboarded within five-day window.

While Sebi has already digitised processes, accepted digitally signed powers of attorney and worked with the RBI to improve procedures, it sees further scope for simplification, the chairman said.

Separately, know-your-customer (KYC) review cycles for applicable FPIs will be extended from December 1.

Eligible non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India and foreign nationals can also complete KYC and re-KYC without visiting India.

Market Development Initiatives

Pandey added that Sebi was working with the RBI, the finance ministry and market participants on a market-making framework to improve secondary market liquidity in corporate bonds.

Separately, Sebi is reviewing the SME IPO framework and the Innovators Growth Platform, with the aim of addressing gaps and simplifying access to capital.

The regulator aims to facilitate around 2,000 additional listings from the SME segment over the next few years.

The regulator is also reviewing the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements framework to eliminate duplicate disclosures by listed companies and plans to introduce a single fine mechanism to prevent multiple exchanges from imposing penalties for the same non-compliance.