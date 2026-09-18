Sebi Reviews UPI Charges For Brokers

'Treating stock brokers as merchants for MDR is fundamentally misplaced.'

IMAGE: SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will look into the issues raised by stock brokers on the new merchant discount rate (MDR) for large fund transfers via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

The MDR for capital market transactions has been set at 0.02 per cent of the transaction value, with a cap of Rs 300 for payments towards mutual funds, securities, stock brokers, dealers, and investment advisors.

The MDR framework will come into effect from October 15.

However, recurring standing instructions or UPI mandates such as those for mutual fund SIPs (systematic investment plans) will not carry MDR charges.

Key Points Sebi will examine brokers' concerns over the new UPI merchant discount rate for capital market transactions.

A 0.02 per cent MDR with a ₹300 cap takes effect from October 15.

Brokers say mandatory client fund transfers could significantly raise operating costs.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warned brokers may bear recurring costs without additional revenue.

Sebi also plans to deepen Reits, Invits, corporate bonds, AIFs, and municipal bond markets.

Sebi Reviews UPI MDR

"I think there are some important issues there. We will certainly look into them and see how we can ease them," Pandey said on the sidelines of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development's (Nabfid's) Infrastructure Conclave.

Several brokers had raised concerns on the MDR charges as under the mandate by Sebi, brokers need to return unused funds -- known as the client float -- back to clients periodically.

Sebi introduced the norm to transfer the client float back to clients in order to prevent brokers from misusing the funds.

Sources said that broker associations have written to the market regulator about their concerns and are in active discussion to address the issue of rising operational cost.

Brokers Flag Rising Costs

"Treating stock brokers as merchants for MDR is fundamentally misplaced.

"Brokers are largely pass-through entities, with client funds flowing to clearing corporations for margins and settlement," said Uttam Bagri, managing director, BCB Brokerage.

"So, levying MDR on the entire fund flow rather than the broker's actual revenue, which is brokerage, would make UPI prohibitively expensive and effectively a non-starter for the broking industry," Bagri added.

Several brokers also highlighted that the charge would become a recurring operating cost running into crores, without generating any trade or revenue for the broker.

'Regulation essentially forces this movement of money every month or quarter, and the broker could end up bearing the cost when the money comes back, without any incremental benefit or revenue,' Nithin Kamath, founder of discount broking platform Zerodha, wrote in a post on his social media handle.

Why MDR Matters

Payment processing partners of such brokers indicate that some brokers may prefer netbanking over UPI, considering that netbanking transactions have a flat fee of Rs 8-12, negotiated directly with the banks.

In comparison, a 0.02 per cent MDR for a Rs 1 lakh UPI transaction will incur a fee of Rs 20 to a broker.

For capital market payments, the per-transaction UPI limit is set at Rs 5 lakh and per-day limit at Rs 10 lakh.

Reits And Invits Focus

Speaking at the conclave, the Sebi chairman also said the regulator would focus on widening participation in real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), deepening the corporate bond market and continuing to evolve the alternative investment fund (AIF) framework.

He said there was scope to bring more domestic institutional capital, global long-term investors, and retail participation into Reits and Invits, while the corporate bond market needed a wider issuer base, greater participation, and better secondary-market liquidity.

On AIFs, Sebi has proposed reviewing the Accredited Investor Framework to widen access for sophisticated investors, deepen the pool of domestic and foreign risk capital, and strengthen the market ecosystem.

Pandey also flagged strengthening municipal finance as a priority, with cities expected to require more sophisticated financing mechanisms.

He said enabling municipal bonds to become a more important source of funding for urban infrastructure.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff