Sebi to reintroduce open market share buybacks, capping execution at 66 days

India's markets regulator, Sebi, has announced the reintroduction of open market share buybacks through stock exchanges from August 1, 2026, a move set to enhance corporate capital allocation flexibility and impact investor returns.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Sebi has reintroduced open market share buybacks through stock exchanges, effective August 1, 2026, allowing companies to repurchase their own shares.

The execution period for open market buybacks is capped at 66 working days, a significant reduction from the previous six-month duration.

The reintroduction aims to improve flexibility, execution efficiency, and the attractiveness of buybacks as a capital allocation tool for listed companies.

A new taxation framework means public shareholders will be taxed on actual capital gains, aligning buyback sales with normal stock exchange sales.

Companies are no longer mandated to appoint a merchant banker for buybacks, reducing costs and easing the process.

Markets regulator Sebi has notified rules to reintroduce share buybacks through stock exchanges, allowing companies to repurchase their own shares in the open market starting August 1, 2026, while capping the execution period at 66 working days.

The new rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allow firms to carry out buybacks through regular trading mechanisms without a dedicated buyback window.

The move is aimed at improving flexibility and execution efficiency, while potentially enhancing the attractiveness of buybacks as a capital allocation tool for listed companies.

Changes to Buyback Framework

Sebi had phased out open-market buybacks in 2025, citing concerns over uneven treatment of shareholders and tax-related distortions, as the mechanism was seen as favouring select investors.

The reintroduction is expected to revive a capital management route widely used by corporates to return surplus cash to shareholders and support stock prices, particularly in periods of market weakness.

"With effect from August 1, 2026, the buyback from the open market through the stock exchange shall be less than fifteen per cent of the paid up capital and free reserves of the company, based on both standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company," Sebi said in a notification dated July 1.

This comes after the board of Sebi approved a proposal in this regard in June.

Also, open market buybacks through stock exchanges would be completed within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer, instead of the earlier framework that allowed a as long as six months duration.

"The buyback offer shall open within four working days from the date of the public announcement and close within 66 working days from the date of opening of the offer," Sebi said.

Easing Compliance and Shareholder Communication

To reduce costs and ease doing business, Sebi said that appointing a merchant banker for buybacks is now discretionary for the company.

If a company decides not to appoint a merchant banker the activities undertaken by the merchant banker have been assigned to the company, compliance officer, statutory auditor, secretarial auditor and stock exchanges.

To improve shareholder communication, Sebi said there will be dissemination of information about open market buy-backs to shareholders through electronic means in addition to the public announcement being already made through newspaper advertisements.

Taxation and International Alignment

Under the new buy-back taxation framework (i.e. Capital Gain), public shareholders would be taxed on their actual capital gains when the shares are tendered in buyback, which would be similar to selling the shares in the normal course on the stock exchange.

Consequently, the differential tax advantage that existed earlier between shareholders who were able to participate in the buy-back and those who were not, would not exist any longer.

Further, shifting the tax burden from the company undertaking the buyback to the participating public shareholders has made selling in the normal market equivalent to selling via buyback through the stock exchange.

Further, the open market buyback method through stock exchanges is widely adopted in international jurisdictions.

Also, Sebi said that shares or other specified securities of the company undertaking the buy-back, held by promoter(s) or their associates, shall remain frozen at ISIN level during the buy-back period.

The regulator also inserted an explicit provision to ensure that companies do not announce buybacks that might breach minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

Further, Sebi aligned the minimum interval between two buyback offers with the provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, instead of maintaining a separate timeline under buyback regulations.