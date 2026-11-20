The Securities and Exchange Board of India is actively developing a comprehensive market-making framework, complete with mandatory continuous quoting and repo liquidity support, to significantly deepen corporate bond liquidity and establish it as a viable alternative to traditional bank credit.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Sebi is implementing a market-making framework with mandatory continuous quoting and repo liquidity support to enhance corporate bond liquidity.

Regulatory updates include increasing international securities identification number headroom, simplifying private placement norms, and introducing a credit riskometer.

Increased participation by retail and domestic institutional investors has stabilised India's securities markets against foreign outflows.

Sebi is prioritising cybersecurity, algorithmic execution, and system uptime due to rapid digitisation in trading.

Project Jagrook aims to encourage women and college students to invest, with a focus on early market entry.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is building a market-making framework as part of several measures to deepen corporate bond liquidity, said KVR Murty, its whole-time member, at a conference.

"We've taken measures to deepen corporate bond liquidity and make corporate bonds a liquid alternative to bank credit. We are building a market-making framework featuring mandatory continuous quoting and repo liquidity support," Murty said at the CII Financing Summit.

Enhancing Market Stability and Investor Protection

He added that Sebi had also undertaken regulatory updates by increasing the international securities identification number headroom, which had hit a ceiling, simplifying private placement norms and introducing a credit riskometer to help investors assess risk more effectively.

"While we have witnessed large outflows in recent times, a defining feature has been the stability of India's securities markets.

"In an earlier era, foreign selling of that magnitude would have triggered severe market dislocation, but increased participation by retail investors and domestic institutional investors has played a potent counterbalancing role.

"We have seen the beginnings of a reversal of such outflows in recent days as well," Murty said.

He added that while traditional corporate governance and audit oversight have mature enforcement frameworks, the rapid digitisation of trading makes cybersecurity, algorithmic execution, and system uptime Sebi's foremost operational priorities.

Scaling Capital Markets for High Growth

"Scaling India's capital markets for high growth requires transitioning from reactive rule-making to optimum regulation and anticipatory, risk-based supervision.

"To make economic expansion seamlessly investable, our road map focuses on reducing friction across the capital-raising lifecycle — streamlining initial public offering and rights issue timelines, rationalising listing norms, and simplifying access for foreign portfolio investors and reverse-flipping enterprises.

"Simultaneously, we are evolving beyond a traditional equity-debt framework into a diversified, multi-asset ecosystem by deepening corporate bond markets and scaling patient risk capital through alternative investment funds, real estate investment trusts, and infrastructure investment trusts to finance long-gestation infrastructure and innovation.

"Guided by the four pillars of trust, technology, transparency, and teamwork, we are fortifying intermediary accountability, deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-led oversight and curbing unregulated digital risks.

"By embedding resilience by design and placing investor trust at the core of market development, India's ecosystem will reliably mobilise domestic and global savings to power sustained, inclusive wealth creation," Murty said.

Promoting Investor Participation and Future Readiness

>Under Project Jagrook, Sebi has focused on encouraging women and college students to become investors, with a particular emphasis on bringing them into the market early, Murty said.

The regulator has held regular conversations with students at various academic institutions and has a dedicated programme for this purpose, he added.

"We very well recognise that AI and quantum both present opportunities as well as risks.

"We have already issued advisories and made our stand clear in terms of what we expect from the MIIs and the intermediaries," Murty said.