News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sebi issues Rs 3.12-cr demand notice to NSE's ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna

Sebi issues Rs 3.12-cr demand notice to NSE's ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday sent a notice to NSE's former chief Chitra Ramkrishna asking her to pay Rs 3.12 crore in a case related to governance lapses at the stock exchange, and warned of arrest and attachment of assets and bank accounts if she fails to make the payment within 15 days.

Chitra

Photograph: PTI Photo

The notice came after Ramkrishna failed to pay the fine imposed on her by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

 

In an order dated February 11, Sebi had slapped a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for alleged governance lapses in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the Group Operating Officer and Advisor when she was at the helm of NSE as its managing director and chief executive officer, as well as for sharing confidential information of the company with an unidentified person.

Apart from penalising Ramkrishna, Sebi had imposed a penalty on Ravi Narain, who was the predecessor of Ramkrishna, and Subramanian and others.

In its fresh notice, Sebi directed Ramkrishna to pay Rs 3.12 crore, which includes interest and recovery cost, within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment of dues, the markets regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling her moveable and immoveable property. Besides, Ramkrishna faces attachment of her bank accounts and arrest.

Ramkrishna is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after she was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in the NSE co-location scam case and investigation linked to other governance lapses at the bourse.

Last month, the regulator issued similar demand notices to Narain and Subramanian.

In April, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) admitted Ramkrishna's plea against the Sebi order in relation to governance lapses at the bourse and directed her to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crore.

The appellate tribunal had also directed NSE to deposit more than Rs 4 crore towards leave encashment and deferred bonus of Ramkrishna in an escrow account as against Sebi's direction where the amount was to be parked in the Investor Protection Fund Trust.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
OYO plans IPO post Sep, may settle for lower valuation
OYO plans IPO post Sep, may settle for lower valuation
Open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6
Open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6
BJP, Cong spar over Rahul meeting India baiter Corbyn
BJP, Cong spar over Rahul meeting India baiter Corbyn
IPL 2022 is one of happiest IPL seasons for Ashwin
IPL 2022 is one of "happiest IPL seasons" for Ashwin
Row over B'luru school alumni asked to rename Gyanvapi
Row over B'luru school alumni asked to rename Gyanvapi
Govt may cap sugar exports to 10 mn tons this year
Govt may cap sugar exports to 10 mn tons this year

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt may cap sugar exports to 10 mn tons this year

Govt may cap sugar exports to 10 mn tons this year

ED records statement of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

ED records statement of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances