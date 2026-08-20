Sebi streamlines FPI onboarding, allows digitally signed Power of Attorney

India's capital markets regulator, Sebi, has significantly streamlined the onboarding process for foreign portfolio investors by allowing the submission of digitally signed Power of Attorney documents, enhancing ease of doing business and accelerating market access.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sebi has eased the onboarding process for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) by allowing digitally signed Power of Attorney (PoA) documents.

This new rule permits FPIs to execute PoAs using digital signatures in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The change eliminates the need for notarisation, apostillisation, or consularisation, significantly reducing the time and effort for FPI onboarding.

The move is part of Sebi's ongoing efforts to digitalise the FPI registration process and improve ease of doing business.

The provisions of this circular will come into force from August 20, 2026.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday eased the onboarding process for foreign portfolio investors by allowing them to submit a digitally signed power of attorney to their custodians.

Under the revised rule, an FPI can give a Power of Attorney (PoA) to its custodian specifying its address and execute the document by using a digital signature in accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Sebi said.

Understanding Power of Attorney for FPIs

A Power of Attorney is a document through which a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) authorises its custodian to act on its behalf.

For an FPI, a custodian is a financial institution that safely holds and manages investors' securities and assets.

They also act as designated depository participants to process FPI registrations, clear trades, manage settlements, and report compliance to regulators.

Benefits of Digitalisation

This eliminates the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation of the Power of Attorney, thereby reducing the overall time taken for FPI onboarding and improving ease of doing business for FPI applicants, it added.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the move is part of its continued efforts to digitalise the FPI onboarding process.

Sebi's Digitalisation Initiatives

Over the years, Sebi has introduced several measures in this direction, including a Common Application Form (CAF) for FPI registration, PAN, bank and demat accounts, permitting Indian digital signatures for executing CAF and other registration documents, digital signatures functionality within the CAF portal and granting registration based on scanned copies.

The provisions of this circular will come into force with effect from August 20, 2026, it said.