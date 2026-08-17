SEBI Chairman Highlights Cybersecurity As Board-Level Issue

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscores that cybersecurity has evolved into a critical board-level concern, urging careful deployment of artificial intelligence and addressing the future challenges posed by quantum computing in financial markets.

Key Points Cybersecurity is a board-level, business-continuity, market-integrity, and investor-confidence issue, not merely an IT challenge.

Deployment of Artificial Intelligence in critical infrastructure requires proper care, as automation introduces new risks.

AI for cybersecurity must be secure, governed, and accountable to ensure responsible use and mitigate emerging threats.

Quantum computing poses a significant future threat to current cryptographic systems, necessitating 'crypto-agility' and 'quantum readiness' in defence strategies.

SEBI has launched initiatives like the 'Incident Reporting Portal' and 'Cyber Suraksha Portal' to enhance cybersecurity knowledge sharing and incident response in the securities market.

Cybersecurity is no longer only an IT-related challenge but also a board-level issue, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday, cautioning that proper care should be taken while deploying artificial intelligence in critical infrastructure.

Pandey underlined that automation in cyber defence introduces more risks, and AI for cyber security must "itself be secure, governed and accountable."

Cybersecurity: A Board-Level Imperative

Speaking at the inauguration of a symposium for cyber defence organized by Sebi at its capacity building body National Institute of Securities Markets near here, Pandey said "we need to look at cybersecurity more from a collective perspective than merely individual lens".

"Cybersecurity is no longer only an IT issue. It is a board-level issue. It is a business-continuity issue. It is a market-integrity issue. It is an investor-confidence issue," Pandey said.

He urged fellow regulators, as also countries, to share the best practices when he said that any good practice, when developed, should become a reference point for others.

"In cyberspace, our collective resilience depends on the strength of the connections between us," he said.

Navigating AI Risks in Cyber Defence

Artificial intelligence, agentic systems, automation, advanced analytics and eventually quantum technologies will change the way cyber defence is conducted in the future, Pandey said.

"We ought to use these technologies responsibly to build systems that can identify anomalies, correlate intelligence, prioritise vulnerabilities, recommend actions and, where appropriate and properly governed, initiate defensive responses,"Pandey said.

"But as we introduce more autonomy, we also introduce new risks. Therefore, AI for cybersecurity must itself be secure, governed and accountable," he said.

Quantum Computing: The Next Frontier in Cyber Threats

He highlighted the risks to cybersecurity in the era of quantum computing, and added that Sebi as well as other regulators have started to build defences when computing itself undergoes a huge change.

Quantum computing may challenge some of the cryptographic assumptions on which today's digital systems are built, Pandey said.

"..the concern is not only about the day when a sufficiently powerful quantum computer becomes available. The concern is also about data that can be captured today and potentially decrypted in the future.That is why post-quantum cryptography cannot remain a research topic for tomorrow," he said.

"We need to use "crypto-agility", or the ability to change cryptographic algorithms without redesigning the entire system," he said, underlining that "quantum readiness is a resilience programme, not a science-fiction exercise".

SEBI's Proactive Measures for Market Security

The regulator has launched a revamped 'SEBI Incident Reporting Portal' designed to make reporting more structured, timely and actionable, and also the 'Cyber Suraksha Portal' initiative is intended to create a central hub for sharing cybersecurity knowledge, vulnerability warnings, policy measures and incident insights across the securities market ecosystem.

He urged the system to cooperate, prepare and respond to cyberthreats with the aim of developing faster evolution of cyber defences.