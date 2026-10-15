Sebi confirms Rajesh Exports curbs, flags incomplete information in probe

India's market regulator, Sebi, has confirmed its interim directions against Rajesh Exports and its chairman, Rajesh Mehta, citing persistent concerns over financial disclosures, consolidation of overseas subsidiaries, and alleged routing of funds through related parties.

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Key Points Sebi has confirmed interim directions against Rajesh Exports and its chairman, Rajesh Mehta, citing unresolved concerns over financial disclosures and fund routing.

Rajesh Mehta remains restrained from dealing in the company's securities until further orders.

The regulator highlighted a significant 99 per cent difference between Rajesh Exports' consolidated revenue and Valcambi SA's standalone revenue, which the company failed to reconcile.

Sebi questioned the authenticity of a document submitted by the company regarding Mehta's role as a conduit for commodity trades, with the Managing Director denying his signature.

Concerns persist over unsubstantiated disclosures of ₹1,035.27 crore in gold mine investments in Africa and partially fulfilled information requests.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday confirmed its interim directions against Rajesh Exports and its chairman, Rajesh Mehta, citing unresolved concerns over the company’s financial disclosures, consolidation of overseas subsidiaries and alleged routing of funds through related parties.

The regulator also flagged several instances where information sought during its investigation remained outstanding or was submitted incompletely.

Continued Restrictions on Chairman

Under the confirmatory order dated October 14, Mehta will continue to be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the company’s securities, directly or indirectly, until further orders.

“The material placed on record does not, at this stage, sufficiently eliminate the concerns that formed the basis of the interim order. The continuation of the directions is also proportionate to the nature of the concerns presently under investigation,” the order noted.

Discrepancies in Financial Reporting

Among its findings, Sebi noted that the difference between Rajesh Exports’ consolidated revenue of ₹15.45 trillion and Valcambi SA’s standalone revenue of ₹3,027.38 crore over the five-year period from 2020-21 to 2024-25 was about 99 per cent.

The regulator said the company failed to provide a satisfactory reconciliation of the figures, adding that differences in reporting periods could not explain the disparity.

Questionable Document Authenticity

Sebi also questioned a document submitted by the company to support its claim that Mehta had acted as a conduit for commodity trades on its behalf.

Titled “Agreement for nominee facilitation of MCX trading and banking transactions,” the document was signed on behalf of the company by Managing Director Prashant Mehta.

However, Sebi said it had received communications in which Prashant Mehta denied signing the document, including a statement shared by the Enforcement Directorate.

The regulator said the document’s authenticity required further examination. It also noted that the company had not furnished board authorisation or explained the absence of related-party disclosures.

Unsubstantiated Investments and Pending Information

The order reiterated concerns over the company’s disclosure of ₹1,035.27 crore as investments in gold mines in Africa, which Sebi said remained unsubstantiated by supporting documents.

The regulator added that several information requests remained partially fulfilled or pending. These included details of import-export invoice adjustments, supporting correspondence and transactions between Mehta and counterparties, among others.