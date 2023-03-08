News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sebi asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

Sebi asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 18:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked all investors to link their PAN with Aadhaar number by March-end for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market.

PAN-Aadhaar

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

The non-compliance with this would be considered non-KYC compliant, and there could be restrictions on securities and other transactions until the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar are linked, Sebi said in a statement.

 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular in March 2022, whereby the PAN allotted to a person would become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, and would be liable to all the consequences under the Income-tax Act, 1961, for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN.

"Since PAN is the key identification number and part of KYC requirements for all transactions in the securities market, all Sebi registered entities and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) are required to ensure valid KYC for all participants.

"All existing investors are required to ensure linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number prior to March 31, 2023, for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market and to avoid consequences of non-compliance with the said CBDT circular," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

The provisions of the Income-tax Act make it mandatory for every person who has been allotted a PAN to intimate his/her Aadhaar number to the prescribed authority so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked.

This is required to be done on or before the notified date, failing which the PAN would become inoperative.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again
Tata's Plan To Make Air India Great Again
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
Security beefed up at Motera Stadium: Here's why!
Security beefed up at Motera Stadium: Here's why!
J-K cops detain job aspirants for stir against firm
J-K cops detain job aspirants for stir against firm
BJP won't cross 65-seat mark in K'taka: Cong's DKS
BJP won't cross 65-seat mark in K'taka: Cong's DKS
Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play
Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

EPFO board unlikely to cut rates below 8%

EPFO board unlikely to cut rates below 8%

No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies

No fire sale of high-value life insurance policies

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances