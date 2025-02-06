HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » SBI's Q3 net profit soars 84% to Rs 16,891 cr

SBI's Q3 net profit soars 84% to Rs 16,891 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 14:56 IST

x

The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported an 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter.

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

State Bank of India (SBI) had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 1,18,193 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

 

During the quarter, the bank's interest income grew to Rs 1,17,427 crore compared to Rs 1,06,734 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) moderating to 2.07 per cent at December-end from 2.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last year.

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.53 per cent against 0.64 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's net profit rose by 70 per cent to Rs 18,853 crore over Rs 11,064 crore in FY24.

Consolidated total income increased to Rs 167,854 crore over Rs 153,072 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MFs Emerge As Financiers For M&A Deals
MFs Emerge As Financiers For M&A Deals
Zepto Grabs #2 Spot in Global Food Apps
Zepto Grabs #2 Spot in Global Food Apps
'Govt Unsure How To File Economy Upwards'
'Govt Unsure How To File Economy Upwards'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
'People Will Have More Money In Their Hands'
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?
Why Must We Have 7 I-T Categories?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Green Tomato-Chilly Sabzi: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Touring Japan With Soha-Kunal

VIDEOS

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night0:49

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night

Fresh snowfall enhances scenic beauty of Doda district1:16

Fresh snowfall enhances scenic beauty of Doda district

Bangladesh Protesters set Mujibur Rehmans house on fire; use bulldozers to demolish history3:36

Bangladesh Protesters set Mujibur Rehmans house on fire;...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD