News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI's Q1 net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore

SBI's Q1 net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore

Source: PTI
August 03, 2024 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported an almost flat standalone net profit at Rs 17,035 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

SBI

Photograph: Sudipta Banerjee/ANI Photo

The country's biggest lender had posted a net profit of Rs 16,884 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

 

The bank's total income increased to Rs 122,688 crore in the first quarter against Rs 108,039 crore a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of Rs 111,526 crore compared to Rs 95,975 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 2.21 per cent in the first quarter from 2.76 per cent at June-end last year.

Similarly, its net NPAs also eased to 0.57 per cent in June 2024 from 0.71 per cent a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit rose marginally to Rs 19,325 crore against Rs 18,537 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

At the same time, its total income increased to Rs 152,125 crore compared to Rs 132,333 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Besides approving the results, the board also cleared proposals for raising funds in rupee or dollar by issuing Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Tier 2 Bonds of up to Rs 25,000 crore to domestic and/or overseas investors during FY25.

The fundraising would be subject to the approval of the central government, wherever required, the lender said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Political Savvy Nirmalaji's Bold Budget
Political Savvy Nirmalaji's Bold Budget
Why Brands Are Chasing Olympic Medalists
Why Brands Are Chasing Olympic Medalists
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Can India conquer Lankan spin puzzle in 2nd ODI?
Can India conquer Lankan spin puzzle in 2nd ODI?
Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu
Olympics: Nerves not expectations get better of Manu
Boe calls it quits after Satwik-Chirag's Olympic exit
Boe calls it quits after Satwik-Chirag's Olympic exit
Archery: Deepika advances to quarters; Bhajan ousted
Archery: Deepika advances to quarters; Bhajan ousted

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We Want Chinese Style Growth'

'We Want Chinese Style Growth'

India Needs 75 Yrs To Reach 25% Of US GDP

India Needs 75 Yrs To Reach 25% Of US GDP

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances