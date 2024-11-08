News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » SBI Q2 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 19,782 cr

SBI Q2 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 19,782 cr

Source: PTI
November 08, 2024 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SBI on Friday reported a 23 per cent on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 19,782 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

SBI

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The consolidated net profit for the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 16,099 crore.

On a standalone basis, the country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 18,331 crore, as against Rs 14,330 crore in the year ago period and Rs 17,035 crore in the preceding quarter.

 

The total income of the bank which has seen a leadership transition with C S Setty taking over as the chairman in August rose to Rs 1.29 lakh crore, from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenditure moved up to Rs 99,847 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 92,752 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions for bad assets nearly doubled to Rs 3,631 crore from Rs 1,814 crore, and the gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 2.13 per cent as on September 30, as against 2.21 per cent in June.

The SBI scrip was trading 1.60 per cent down at Rs 845.50 a piece on the BSE at 1412 hrs as against a 0.14 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: SBI, Shailesh, BSE
 
Print this article
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
'No Rush To Say Economy Is Slowing Down'
Odisha college girl raped by lover, others for days
Odisha college girl raped by lover, others for days
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
Should Pujara get Test recall? Yes, says Uthappa
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
BJP mocks Sukhu govt over CID probe into samosa goof
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli
Greg Chappell's advice for Rohit, Kohli

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
FMCG major Marico may buck the industry trend
FMCG major Marico may buck the industry trend
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances