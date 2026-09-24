SBI anticipates UPI MDR to cover costs, generate surplus

India's largest issuing bank, State Bank of India (SBI), anticipates that the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, effective October 15, will not only help recover processing costs but could also generate a small surplus.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points SBI, as the largest issuing bank in the UPI ecosystem, expects the new MDR on P2M transactions above ₹2,000 to help recover processing costs.

The MDR, effective October 15, could potentially generate a small surplus for SBI after covering operational expenses.

The 40 basis-point MDR on P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 is projected to generate over ₹20,000 crore in revenue for the payments ecosystem.

Banks like SBI, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to be major beneficiaries, addressing long-standing complaints about bearing UPI costs without revenue.

The MDR distribution model allocates shares to acquiring banks, issuing banks, payer-side PSPs, and app providers.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest issuing bank in the unified payments interface (UPI) ecosystem, is expected to recover the costs it incurs in processing and facilitating such transactions through the merchant discount rate (MDR) to be introduced on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions from October 15.

The revenue could potentially leave a small surplus after covering these costs, a senior SBI official said on condition of anonymity.

Impact on Transactions and Merchant Behaviour

The official said it was too early to assess the impact of MDR on UPI transactions.

However, the charge could prompt merchants to change how they collect payments, particularly for transactions close to or above the MDR threshold.

Merchants may ask customers to split a single large payment into multiple smaller transactions to avoid the charge.

This could increase transaction volumes even as the overall value of UPI transactions grows at a slower pace.

Revenue Generation and Beneficiaries

The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) decision to levy a 40 basis-point (bps) MDR on P2M UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is expected to generate over Rs 20,000 crore in revenue for the payments ecosystem.

A sizeable share is likely to accrue to banks that are large merchant acquirers and payment service providers (PSPs), with SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and a few others expected to be among the major beneficiaries.

Banks have long complained that they bear significant costs of supporting the UPI ecosystem without earning revenue from the transactions they process and settle, despite the substantial load UPI places on the banking system.

MDR Distribution Model

Under the proposed structure, a merchant would pay up to 0.40 per cent of the transaction value as MDR, which would then be distributed among various players in the ecosystem. For a Rs 10,000 transaction, the merchant would pay Rs 40.

The acquiring bank would get Rs 40 but pay Rs 28 to the issuing bank, retaining Rs 12.

The issuing bank would receive Rs 28 but pay Rs 12 to the payer-side PSP, retaining Rs 16.

The PSP would receive Rs 12 and pay Rs 8 to the app provider, retaining Rs 4.

Thus, of the Rs 40 generated as MDR, the acquiring bank would retain Rs 12, the issuing bank Rs 16, the payer-side PSP Rs 4 and the app provider Rs 8.

Key Players in the UPI Ecosystem

SBI is the largest issuer bank in the UPI ecosystem, followed by Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank and others.

Axis Bank has a market-leading position in the UPI payer-PSP space, with a market share of around 38 per cent by volume.

It is also among the largest players in merchant acquiring in India, with a market share of 22.1 per cent.

Yes Bank is the second-largest PSP in the UPI ecosystem.

The bank provides the underlying UPI infrastructure for multiple digital payment platforms, allowing it to participate in transactions routed through the UPI rails.