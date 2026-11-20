SBI Chairman C S Setty has issued a stark warning about the potential for artificial intelligence errors to trigger cascading risks across financial institutions, underscoring the critical need for robust governance frameworks and human oversight in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points SBI chairman C S Setty warns that AI errors could create cascading governance risks across interconnected financial systems.

He stresses the importance of clear permissions, transaction limits, audit trails, and human intervention for autonomous AI systems in banking.

Boards must ensure AI adoption aligns with institutional purpose, addresses genuine business needs, and promotes financial inclusion without excluding diverse customer segments.

SBI has adopted a responsible AI policy, and Setty highlighted the RBI's stance placing ultimate AI governance responsibility on bank boards.

Human accountability remains paramount, as AI can recommend actions but ultimate responsibility for institutional decisions rests with the board.

Artificial intelligence-related errors could cascade across interconnected systems, creating significant governance risks for financial institutions.

Therefore, clearly defined permissions, transaction limits, audit trails, and human intervention mechanisms are very important as banks increasingly deploy autonomous systems, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman C S Setty said on Thursday.

"While AI capabilities offer substantial productivity gains, they also create new governance risks," Setty said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

"Institutions must clearly understand what an autonomous system is authorised to do: the information it may access, the decisions it may undertake, and the circumstances in which human intervention becomes mandatory," he said.

Ensuring Responsible AI Adoption

Against this backdrop, Setty highlighted some key responsibilities of boards, including ensuring that the adoption of AI is driven by institutional purpose rather than technological momentum.

Technology, he said, should address genuine business needs, whether by improving customer experience, strengthening risk management, or widening access to financial services.

"Adoption cannot become an end in itself.

"This is particularly important in a country as diverse as India," Setty said. Setty cautioned that AI must not inadvertently exclude rural borrowers, small businesses, or individuals without conventional credit histories, adding that financial inclusion must remain central to the design and deployment of the technology.

Governance Frameworks and Board Responsibilities

On governance frameworks, Setty said SBI was the first bank in the banking system to adopt a responsible AI policy, setting out principles, boundaries, and accountability for the use of the technology across the organisation.

He said bank directors needed to build the capacity to assess model risks, data governance, cybersecurity, and algorithmic bias, while understanding the limitations of AI.

"Today every bank board is expected to undergo a cybersecurity drill every year.

"And while it is still a learning process, I think now we have to integrate AI learning," he said, adding that directors needed to understand the risks associated with AI rather than necessarily learn how to implement it.

He also referred to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) AI policy, which, he said, places ultimate responsibility for AI governance on the board.

Human Accountability and AI Effectiveness

At the same time, AI could improve board effectiveness by highlighting emerging risks, simplifying complex information, and supporting better-informed decisions, allowing directors to devote greater attention to strategy and long-term priorities.

Emphasising the need to retain human accountability, Setty said AI could recommend or undertake actions, but ultimate responsibility for institutional decisions must remain with the board.

"If an institution cannot adequately explain why an AI-backed process denied a loan, flagged a transaction, or initiated an action, it faces serious governance challenges," he said, underlining the importance of explainability, traceability, and independent validation.

He added that AI was most effective in situations where parameters could be defined, relevant data was available, and outcomes could be assessed.

However, during crises, unexpected changes in the operating environment, or strategic decisions involving unfamiliar circumstances, the collective experience and independent judgement of a board remained indispensable.

"The pace of AI adoption must remain commensurate with an institution's capacity to govern the technology, particularly where decisions carry significant financial, legal, ethical, or reputational consequences," he said.

Innovation and Institutional Integrity

Setty said corporate governance was under particular stress when the pace of technological change exceeded the frameworks designed to govern it.

Boards must, therefore, ensure that innovation advances without compromising institutional integrity and public trust.

"AI should complement, not substitute, the judgement and oversight of boards, strengthening their ability to discharge their responsibility while leaving accountability firmly where it belongs," he said.

Setty highlighted that the country's largest lender had been using AI and machine learning (ML) particularly in fraud risk management and business operations.

Among its initiatives is a patented AI-and-ML model that identifies branches that are outliers from a fraud-management perspective.

The model evaluates around 23,000 branches, classifying them into very high-risk, high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk categories.

The assessment helps the bank prioritise branch audits, he said.

However, Setty said the focus was now shifting from individual AI use cases to enterprise-level adoption, where governance would become particularly important for large institutions.

Setty identified fairness, reliability, explainability, security, and accountability as critical elements of AI governance. Model bias, he said, was not merely a theoretical concern for a bank such as SBI, which serves a highly diversified customer base.

"Fairness and preventing model bias are extremely important from the governance point of view," he said.