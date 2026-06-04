SBI Chief Setty backs RBI rate pause, urges focus on India's long-term growth story

State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty advocates for a 'pause' in RBI policy rates to stabilise economic conditions and support growth, while urging investors to recognise India's profound structural transformation beyond mere Sensex fluctuations.

Photograph: Courtesy, State Bank of India

Key Points SBI Chairman C S Setty supports an RBI policy rate pause to stabilise conditions and foster economic growth.

Setty advises investors to focus on India's long-term structural transformation, driven by reforms and digital infrastructure, rather than just Sensex movements.

He highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, especially UPI, as a significant achievement, with SBI handling 30% of nearly 20 billion monthly transactions.

Setty noted the JAM trinity and DBT have significantly expanded financial inclusion and social security, preventing leakages and ensuring efficient delivery.

India's next growth phase requires substantial investments, with an estimated Rs 200 trillion by 2030 and Rs 450 trillion across various sectors, and India is poised to be a major AI adopter.

A "pause" in policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy committee (MPC) will help "stabilise conditions" and support economic growth, said State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty on Wednesday.

The MPC began its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday and its decision will be announced on Friday.

"Broadly, the market expects that there could be a rate pause at this juncture. Inflation dynamics remain important, but I think a pause would definitely help stabilise conditions and ensure smooth growth," Setty said at the Citi India Conference in Mumbai.

India's Structural Transformation

Separately, Setty urged investors to look beyond short-term movements in the equity markets and focus on India's structural transformation, driven by reforms in banking, digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, and infrastructure creation.

"Do not look only at the Sensex. Look at India as a long-term story," Setty said.

"At a time when the global economy is navigating geopolitical uncertainties, shifting supply chains, technological disruption, and changing patterns of capital flows, India stands out as a source of stability, resilience, and opportunity."

Digital Public Infrastructure and Financial Inclusion

Setty described the digital public infrastructure as one of India's most significant achievements, particularly in the payments ecosystem, led by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"Today, UPI handles nearly 20 billion transactions a month.

"I am very proud to say that SBI handles nearly 30 per cent of that volume. The technical decline rate is as low as 0.01 per cent."

According to Setty, the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile connectivity — along with direct benefit transfer (DBT), had significantly expanded financial inclusion and social security coverage in the country.

"The bedrock of this transformation is DBT. It has not only prevented leakages, but digital public infrastructure has also ensured efficient and low-cost delivery."

Setty said access to finance had widened considerably across customer segments, especially in rural India and among women borrowers.

He also underlined the role of banks in financing India's infrastructure expansion.

"Behind every highway, airport, logistics corridor, Metro rail system, and renewable energy project lies a financing story. Indian banks are central participants in that story," he said.

Investment Needs and AI Adoption

Setty said India's next phase of growth will require large-scale investments across sectors.

"Based on internal assessments, India may require incremental investments of nearly Rs 200 trillion by 2030 and another Rs 450 trillion across infrastructure, manufacturing, energy transition, urban development, MSMEs, and innovation."

He identified rural prosperity, urban transformation, investments in education and healthcare, and globally competitive manufacturing as key priorities for India's development.

Setty said India could emerge as one of the world's largest adopters of artificial intelligence (AI), even if it did not currently have companies dominant in the technology globally.

"I am a great believer that India will provide the largest use cases and the largest adoption of AI and will be the biggest AI industry in the world...

"We were one of the first banks to adopt Responsible AI, even before the idea became mainstream."

"With 530 million customers, ranging from financial inclusion customers with zero-balance accounts to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, AI-driven hyper-personalization models will become central to banking," he added.

Responding to questions on credit growth and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Setty said loan demand remained healthy across segments, particularly among small and medium enterprises.

"The demand under ECLGS is there, and I think a lot of people have approached us," he said.

Setty also said SBI was working with domestic and foreign lenders on mergers and acquisitions financing opportunities.

"We have already completed one transaction, another one is underway, and I am sure we will close an important one soon."