Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, is actively pursuing extensive AI collaboration with India, aiming to leverage India's robust IT sector for joint development, research, and implementation of advanced technological solutions across diverse economic domains.

Key Points Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, aims to collaborate with India on AI solution development, research, specialist training, and technology implementation across various economic sectors.

The bank is expanding its presence in India, including a technology infrastructure in Bengaluru, recognising India's strong IT industry and skilled specialists.

Sberbank has already implemented AI for cross-border payments between Russia and India, processing 90 per cent of them in under 10 minutes today, a significant improvement from one to two days in 2022.

Future plans include further automation of foreign exchange controls and document processing, enabling agency systems to interact for faster business partnerships and transactions.

Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, is eyeing collaboration with India to develop AI solutions, conduct research, train specialists, and implement technologies across various sectors of the economy.

The lender, which is expanding its presence in India in sync with growing trade ties between the two nations, is open to exchanging scientific and engineering expertise, conducting joint research, and exploring new ways to apply these technologies.

Sberbank's Strategic Focus On India

"India is of particular interest to us in this regard. It has a strong IT industry, a large pool of qualified specialists, and its own ambitious goals for the digital transformation of the economy.

"We are already expanding Sber's presence in the country, including through our technology infrastructure in Bengaluru," Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of Sberbank's Executive Board, said.

This could include joint development of software solutions, application of artificial intelligence in financial services, development of robotics, and exchange of expertise in training specialists, he added.

Sber is developing its own GigaChat family of models and refining solutions for business, the financial sector, and robotics, the bank said in a statement.

Advancing Cross-Border Payments With AI

The bank recently introduced Indian languages, including Hindi, for online transfers, making it more user-friendly, it noted.

It will also facilitate more transfers from Russia to India, which increased by 40 per cent between January and October 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Vedyakhin said, "Sber is already using AI solutions to process cross-border payments between Russia and India".

Today, 90 per cent of these payments are processed in less than 10 minutes, he added.

As recently as 2022, transfers took one to two days.

The next step is to further automate foreign exchange controls and document processing, he said.

Agency systems, he said, will be able to interact with one another, helping companies find partners faster, negotiate terms, and manage transactions.