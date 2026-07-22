Satcom To Drive India's Digital Transformation

Discover how satellite communications are poised to revolutionise India's digital landscape, bridging the digital divide and propelling the nation's space economy to an estimated USD 45 billion by 2030.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Satellite communications are crucial for expanding seamless connectivity in India, particularly in remote and challenging regions.

India's space economy is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion to over USD 45 billion by 2030, with further expansion by 2040.

Satcom technology will bridge the digital divide and provide resilient communication infrastructure during natural disasters and emergencies.

Satellite networks support strategic sectors like disaster management, maritime, aviation communications, and the IoT ecosystem.

India's space sector is undergoing a historic transformation, with private participation growing from one startup in 2014 to over 400 in 2026.

Satellite communications are set to play a transformative role in expanding seamless connectivity across India, particularly in remote and geographically challenging regions, while supporting strategic areas, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said Wednesday, adding that the opportunities ahead are "vast". India's space economy, currently valued at about USD 8.4 billion, is projected to grow to over USD 45 billion by 2030, with the potential of expanding "many-fold" thereafter, by 2040, he said while addressing IAFI's Space Policy Conference 2026. India stands at the cusp of a new era of space-enabled digital transformation, the top boss of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) added.

Bridging The Digital Divide With Satcom

Lahoti said the satcom technology would not only help bridge the digital divide but also provide resilient communication infrastructure during natural disasters and emergencies, ensuring continuity of critical services when terrestrial networks are disrupted. "Satellite communications are poised to enable seamless and ubiquitous connectivity across the country, particularly in remote, rural, and geographically challenging areas. Beyond bridging the digital divide, satellite networks provide resilient communication infrastructure during natural disasters and emergencies, ensuring continuity of critical services where terrestrial networks are disrupted," Lahoti said.

Strategic Importance Of Satellite Networks

According to him, satellite networks also support strategic sectors such as disaster management, maritime and aviation communications, as well as the rapidly-expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. "The opportunities before us are both vast and transformative. India is actively shaping the global digital narrative. The path ahead calls for continued collaboration, agile policy frameworks and a shared commitment to innovation with responsibility," Lahoti said. He stressed that the way forward requires continued collaboration, agile policy frameworks and a shared commitment to innovation with responsibility.

Trai's Role In Fostering Innovation

As a regulator, he said, Trai remains committed to framing policies that ensure a robust telecom infrastructure while fostering innovation through effective frameworks to drive technological advancement and inclusive growth. India's space sector is undergoing a "historic transformation" through the government's forward-looking reforms, he pointed out. The growing list of new ventures - from one startup in 2014 to over 400 in 2026 - reflects the rapid expansion of private participation and innovation across the space sector, he observed.

The Future Of India's Digital Connectivity

"Today, space technologies have emerged as a vital pillar of the digital economy, with advancements such as NGSO constellations, high-throughput satellites, and non-terrestrial networks, transforming the capabilities and economies of satellite communications," he said. For a geographically diverse nation like India, satellite communications are indispensable for achieving universal, resilient, and inclusive digital connectivity, as they complement terrestrial networks and help bridge the digital divide, he noted.