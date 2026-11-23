Sarvam AI co-founder Pratyush Kumar has addressed recent social media scrutiny, clarifying that its 'Token Factory' inference service operates on privately procured GPUs, distinct from the IndiaAI Mission subsidies used for training its Sarvam 105B model, as the company aims to build sovereign AI capabilities in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr T R B Rajaa/X

Key Points Sarvam AI's 'Token Factory' inference offering runs on privately procured GPUs, without any direct government support for this specific service.

Co-founder Pratyush Kumar clarified that IndiaAI Mission subsidies were used for training Sarvam's 105B model, with funds going to GPU cloud providers, not directly to Sarvam.

The Token Factory aims to provide cost-effective, low-latency inference for open-weight models in India, addressing data residency needs for Indian enterprises.

Sarvam AI has open-sourced an improved model, Sarvam 105B-1711, which excels in Indian languages and offers high accuracy at a low cost today.

The company plans to release multiple other models across vision, speech, and edge in the coming two weeks and is working to bring the latest training-grade compute to India.

Homegrown startup Sarvam AI has said the company's 'Token Factory' inference offering runs entirely on GPUs it has privately procured, without any government support, as co-founder Pratyush Kumar launched a strong counter after days of social media scrutiny over the service and questions around its link to IndiaAI Mission subsidies.

In a detailed post on X, Kumar wrote that irrespective of the different narratives "some of which appear manufactured", the company is of the firm belief that India can and must win across the full-stack of AI.

"...we have the talent, the demand, and positivity to adopt AI. At Sarvam, we will stay focused and build towards this outcome," he said.

Addressing Token Factory Scrutiny

Sarvam launched Token Factory on November 16, describing it as an inference stack to serve its own models and leading open-weight models from GPU clusters (computing infrastructure) located in India.

Social media users, however, noted that six of the models listed are Chinese, including DeepSeek, Kimi and GLM, and only one is Sarvam's own 105B. Critics then questioned how that fit with India's sovereign AI push, especially for a startup that has had government support.

Clarifying IndiaAI Mission Support

Kumar, in his post, credited IndiaAI Mission under the IT Ministry as having played a pivotal role in bootstrapping India's AI ecosystem. It gave about 20 startups subsidised access (40 per cent discount) to GPUs for training models, he observed.

"We used that access to train Sarvam 105B from scratch, which we completed and open-sourced this February," he said, adding that the government did not pay Sarvam directly. Instead - like with every supported startup - the subsidy went to GPU cloud providers, helping seed AI infra in the country.

Sarvam Token Factory's Independent Operation

Explaining the Sarvam Token Factory, he noted that open-weight models saw massive adoption globally this year. They offer a cost advantage over closed models and let enterprises own their AI stack.

"But this choice is not available to all Indian enterprises, which often need data to remain within the country and low latency for interactive use cases," he said.

Sarvam Token Factory is one of the first large inference offerings in India, he said, adding "we serve multiple open-weight models on GPUs we have privately procured, without any government support".

"We have optimised datacenter-scale inference to make our token cost comparable to or lower than established providers such as Fireworks, Baseten and Together," he said.

Today, he said, India consumes a few trillion tokens a day and imports the majority of them. Scaling such a scale of consumption and building sovereign capability requires investing in GPU infra, running efficient token factories, and guaranteeing advantages in cost, latency, and data residency, he explained.

"This is the key objective of Sarvam Token Factory. We will continue to reduce costs further and widen access for inferencing in India," he said.

Advancing India's AI Ecosystem

Sarvam argued that building inference capability does not conflict with its core mission of "training our own models".

Over the last few months, alongside putting together the token factory and scaling up enterprise offerings, Sarvam said it optimised the training stack for Blackwell GPUs and achieved significantly higher performance.

"We used this optimised infra to train an improved checkpoint: Sarvam 105B-1711, which we are open-sourcing today. It improves on reasoning, tool-calling, and co-work tasks, while excelling in Indian languages. It is one of the best Flash-Lite class models, open or closed, achieving high accuracy at a low cost of Rs 25 per million output tokens," he said.

In the coming two weeks, Sarvam will release multiple other models across vision, speech, and edge. "And crucially, we are working with partners to get the latest training grade computer into India. This will set us up for training our next-generation of much larger models," he said.

Kumar said that most AI labs invest hundreds of millions of dollars into infrastructure to train from scratch, scaling up to billions for frontier capabilities.

"We are determined to climb that ladder from India, while building a sustainable commercial engine across population scale and enterprise use cases," he said.