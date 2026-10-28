SAP's Ambitious Plan To Upskill 2 Million Indians In AI By 2030

Discover how SAP is committing to empower two million individuals in India with essential AI-ready skills by 2030, addressing the nation's growing demand for digital talent and reinforcing its position as a global tech hub.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points SAP on Wednesday announced additional programmes to equip two million people in India with AI-ready skills by 2030.

This India target is part of SAP's global pledge to help 12 million people worldwide gain AI-ready skills by the end of the decade.

SAP will partner with academic institutions, industry, government, and community organisations to widen access to skills in AI, cloud, data, and enterprise technologies.

India is central to SAP's talent ecosystem, accounting for about 48 per cent of SAP's certified learners worldwide.

Roughly 13 per cent of the two-million target for training has already been reached, including employees, students, and underserved communities.

SAP on Wednesday announced additional programmes to advance its stated goal of equipping two million people in India with AI-ready skills by 2030, as the country looks to meet rising demand for digital talent.

The India target forms part of SAP's global pledge to help 12 million people worldwide gain AI-ready skills by the end of the decade.

Expanding AI and Digital Skills Access

The company said it will build on its existing learning, certification and workforce-development programmes, working with academic institutions, industry partners, government bodies and community organisations to widen access to skills in AI, cloud, data and enterprise technologies.

India is central to SAP's talent ecosystem and accounts for about 48 per cent of SAP's certified learners worldwide.

SAP also pointed to India's might in the global technology workforce, with 28 per cent of the world's STEM workforce and 23 per cent of global software engineering talent.

Progress and Future Commitments

Roughly 13 per cent of the two-million target for training has already been reached, according to SAP.

Participants so far include employees of SAP customers and partners, students exploring SAP technologies, and underserved communities gaining access to STEM learning, through certification, student education and community programmes.

"The foundation of India's strength in technology has always been its people," Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, said.

He said preparing Indian talent for the next wave of innovation requires sustained investment in how people learn, apply their skills and carry them into their careers.

Prasad added that the 2030 commitment would help more people build the capabilities to contribute to India's AI-led growth.

SAP said it will pursue the goal through a network of partnerships across government, academia, industry and community groups, with the aim to expand access to AI and digital skills across the country.