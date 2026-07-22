How Samsung's New Galaxy Z8 Series Redefines Foldable Smartphone Experience

Discover how Samsung's new Galaxy Z8 series, featuring the Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8, redefines foldable smartphone technology with thinner designs, larger displays, AI integration, and enhanced durability for a premium user experience.

Key Points Samsung introduces the Galaxy Z8 series, including Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8, offering diverse foldable form factors.

The new series features thinner, lighter designs with larger displays and improved durability, thanks to Flex Titanium technology.

AI-powered features, including Gemini AI, enhance multitasking and user interaction across the Z8 lineup.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is the eighth generation, now the thinnest and lightest in the series, facing competition from brands like Vivo and Motorola.

Indian customers can pre-order the new Galaxy Z8 series devices for availability early next month.

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled three new phones in the Galaxy Z8 series, which is thinner and lighter with bigger screen display. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 lineup comprises the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, offering users more choice with three distinct form factors designed to cater to different needs. Indian customers can pre-order the Z series tonight and the devices would be available for sale early next month.

Innovations In Foldable Design And AI

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers maximum productivity and immersive content experience, Galaxy Z Fold8, which is of the size of a passport, provides a new kind of foldable experience with lesser crease, designed for ultra productivity. Samsung said the Galaxy Z Flip8, its sleekest flip smartphone yet, has been designed for self-expression and quick interactions while on the move. It said larger displays on Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra are designed to make multitasking easier, while the Galaxy Z Flip8's AI-powered FlexWindow provides quick access to relevant information and shortcuts.

Besides, Gemini AI intelligence features on the Z8 series are aimed at helping users complete tasks more efficiently, with an emphasis on privacy. "As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," said T M Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division, at Samsung Electronics.

Enhanced Durability With Flex Titanium Technology

Display engineering expertise has enabled slimmer designs, improved durability and a more seamless viewing experience across the new Z8 series foldable lineup, Samsung said. Samsung's new Flex Titanium technology uses a titanium-based display structure to enable a thinner foldable design while maintaining durability. The company added that the technology also improves the unfolding experience by optimising hinge mechanics, display tension and magnetic force.

Fold8, which is now the eighth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold series, is the thinnest and lightest to date. First introduced in 2019, the Galaxy Z Fold series is now having its eighth generation in which and has created a niche segment, in which Samsung now faces some competition from rival manufacturers as Vivo and Motorola. In the Indian market, Samsung competes with the US-based phone maker Apple in the super premium category, priced over USD 1,000.