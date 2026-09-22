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Samsung India sees 36% profit decline in FY26 despite marginal revenue increase

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 22, 2026 15:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Samsung India Electronics experienced a significant 36 per cent drop in profit to Rs 7,228.10 crore in the financial year 2026, even as its revenue from operations marginally increased by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1.12 lakh crore, according to recent regulatory filings.

Samsung

Photograph: Jo Yong-Hak/Reuters

Key Points

  • Samsung India Electronics' profit fell by 36 per cent to Rs 7,228.10 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
  • Despite the profit drop, the company's revenue from operations increased by 1.2 per cent, reaching Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY26.
  • The mobile phone business remains the primary contributor to Samsung India's topline revenue.
  • Samsung India is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space in India with a turnover exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore.
 

Samsung India Electronics' profit declined 36 per cent to Rs 7,228.10 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to a RoC filing by the consumer electronics major.

However, its revenue from operations rose slightly by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY26, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Financial Performance Overview

Samsung India Electronics reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,11,183.40 crore on a consolidated basis for FY25, and its profit stood at Rs 11,287.50 crore.

Its total consolidated income, which includes other income, was Rs 1,14,738.60 crore (1.14 lakh crore) in FY26.

An email sent to Samsung India Electronics seeking comments regarding the filing remained unanswered at the time of the story filing.

Business Segments and Market Position

Samsung India Electronics gets its major contribution in the topline from the mobile phone business.

Part of the South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics operates in segments such as mobile phones, tablets, televisions, home appliances and computers in the Indian market.

It is the only company in the Appliance & Consumer Electronics Space with a turnover above Rs 1 lakh crore.

Its Korean competitor, LG Electronics' total income in FY26 was Rs 2,46,049.12, up nearly 1 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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