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Salesforce Pledges AI Skill Development For 1 Million In India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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June 09, 2026 18:13 IST

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Global tech giant Salesforce is set to empower one million learners across India with crucial AI-focused skills by 2030, bolstering the nation's digital workforce through strategic partnerships and comprehensive training programmes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salesforce/Facebook

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salesforce/Facebook

Key Points

  • Salesforce aims to train one million learners in India with AI skills by 2030.
  • The initiative will be implemented through four key pillars: government-backed programmes, virtual internships, academic Centres of Excellence, and the Salesforce partner network.
  • Partnerships include IndiaAI, AICTE, Manipal Academy, and major IT firms like Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, and TCS.
  • This commitment coincides with the 10th anniversary of Salesforce's Hyderabad Centre of Excellence.

Global tech major Salesforce on Tuesday announced a commitment to equip one million learners across India with AI-focused skills by 2030. The announcement came as Salesforce celebrated 10 years of existence of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

Salesforce's Four-Pillar AI Skilling Strategy

Speaking at an event here, Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia, said the commitment would be implemented using "four pillars". They include Government-backed AI skilling programs, Virtual Internship Program, Salesforce academic Centres of Excellence and Salesforce partner network.

 

The company would involve itself with Government-backed AI skilling programs in collaboration with bodies such as IndiaAI. Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) targets emerging talent to equip India's next generation with AI-ready skills.

Virtual Internship Program with AICTE empowers students with hands-on project experience, helping students across towns and cities in the country build job-ready Salesforce and AI skills, a Salesforce release said.

Salesforce academic Centers of Excellence work with institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Salesforce partner network - including Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys and TCS - "continues to bring these programs to life through structured training curricula, on-the-job project exposure, creating direct pathways to employment within the Salesforce ecosystem", the release said.

The India operations of Salesforce began in 2005, and the Hyderabad Centre of Excellence was opened in 2016.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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