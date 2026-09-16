Why India Is Key To Salesforce's AI-First Enterprise Transformation

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff underscores India's pivotal role in the company's ambitious shift to AI-first enterprise systems, leveraging the nation's vast tech talent and partner ecosystem for global transformation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salesforce/Facebook

Key Points Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff identifies India as a "huge opportunity" for its AI-first enterprise system rebuild.

India's extensive pool of technology professionals and partners will be crucial for Salesforce's AI transformation.

Salesforce plans to integrate AI into all its enterprise systems, creating intelligent interfaces.

The company has a two-decade presence in India, with significant R&D, sales, and customer support operations.

India hosts a large ecosystem of Salesforce-trained professionals, developers, and implementation partners.

Salesforce sees a "huge opportunity" for India as the company moves to rebuild its enterprise systems with an AI-first approach, with its vast pool of technology professionals and partners expected to play a key role in the transformation, CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff said here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from PTI, Benioff said Salesforce has built "incredible teams" in India and to be an important part of the company's AI-led transformation.

India's Strategic Importance In AI

"We've built incredible teams in India. We love the Indian people, and I think this is a huge opportunity for India. That is, we're going to rebuild all of our enterprise systems to be AI first, and I think these intelligent interfaces-they're going to do some of the work, and then they're going to need partners, trailblazers, and we have millions and millions of trailblazers in India. So I'm sure that they will be a key part of this incredible story."

Benioff was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2026 here.

Salesforce has had a presence in India for more than two decades and has expanded its operations in the country across technology, research and development, sales and customer support.

India is also home to a large ecosystem of Salesforce-trained professionals, developers and implementation partners.

The company has been increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence and autonomous AI agents, integrating the technology into its enterprise software offerings as businesses look to automate tasks and provide employees with AI-powered tools.