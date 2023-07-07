News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Russian energy giant Rosneft appoints first Indian on its board

Russian energy giant Rosneft appoints first Indian on its board

Source: PTI
July 07, 2023 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian energy giant Rosneft has appointed a former Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) director to its board in signs it may be looking at boosting trade links with India.

Rosneft

Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

G K Satish, who retired as director for business development at IOC in 2021, is one of the three new faces appointed to the 11-strong board of directors of Rosneft, according to a statement issued by the Russian firm.

Satish, 62, is the first Indian to be appointed to the board of Rosneft.

Rosneft has partnerships with Satish's former company in oil and gas fields in Russia.

 

It also sells crude oil to IOC and other Indian firms and has in recent months started shipping naphtha to Gujarat refiners.

His appointment assumes significance as Rosneft is now eyeing more deals with Indian firms including the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Satish, who has deep insight into the Indian oil and gas market and has expertise in petroleum product marketing, petrochemicals, LNG and international trade, is one of the five independent directors on the Rosneft board.

During his stint at the IOC board beginning September 1, 2016, Satish was also chairman of IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd - the joint venture IOC had formed with Adani Group for retailing CNG and piped cooking gas.

That venture helped Adani Group catapult into city gas and it is now the biggest operator.

Rosneft said its shareholders at the annual general meeting on June 30 elected a new board of directors consisting of 11 members. Igor I Sechin, a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, continues to be the CEO and chairman of the management board of Rosneft.

Other members appointed include "Govind Kottis Satish, managing director, Value Prolific Consulting Services Pvt Ltd (ValPro)," it said.

ValPro is the firm that Satish joined as Managing Director in 2022.

ValPro advises on mergers and acquisitions and investment banking. Former IOC chairman M A Pathan is on its board of advisor and its top management include former IOC executives.

Russia sells about 2 million barrels per day of crude oil or 100 million tonne on an annualised basis, to Indian firms.

Rosneft has a term deal to sell 6 million tonne a year of crude oil to Satish's former company and is eyeing similar deals with other state-owned refiners including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Rosneft is also a majority owner of Nayara Energy, which operates a 20 million tonne a year refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat and owns over 6,300 petrol pumps in the country.

IOC alongside Bharat PetroResources Ltd (a unit of BPCL) and Oil India Ltd in 2016 bought a 23.9 per cent stake in Rosneft's Vankor oilfield for $2.02 billion.

The consortium also took a 29.9 per cent stake in a separate Taas-Yuryakh oilfield in East Siberia for $1.12 billion.

IOC is India's largest importer of Russian oil and the only company with a long-term delivery deal in place with Rosneft.

Rosneft board includes representatives from Qatar and the Philippines.

"Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada (chairman of the board of trustees of Dohal University of Science and Technology) has been elected Chairman of Rosneft Oil Company Board of Directors," Rosneft said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Invicto, Maruti's Most Costly Car
Invicto, Maruti's Most Costly Car
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant
How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant
So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!
So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!
Driver in Maharashtra bus tragedy was drunk: Report
Driver in Maharashtra bus tragedy was drunk: Report
England's costly drops spread like a virus: Hussain
England's costly drops spread like a virus: Hussain
Abuse of PM derogatory but not seditious, says HC
Abuse of PM derogatory but not seditious, says HC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

'Investing is a loser's game'

'Investing is a loser's game'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances