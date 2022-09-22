News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee slumps 51 paise to all-time low of 80.47/USD

Rupee slumps 51 paise to all-time low of 80.47/USD

Source: PTI
September 22, 2022 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee depreciated 51 paise to an all-time low of 80.47 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance weighed on investor sentiments.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency was trading at 80.47 against the dollar, down 51 paise from its previous close.

The rupee opened at 80.27 and touched a record low of 80.47 a dollar in initial deals.

 

Forex traders said the strength of the American currency in the overseas market, a muted trend in domestic equities, risk-off moods and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

On Wednesday, the rupee declined 22 paise to close at 79.96 against the dollar.

The US Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points to 3-3.25 per cent.

It was the third straight 75 basis points hike.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his press conference reiterated the Fed's commitment to taming inflation.

"Given the broad dollar strength, the Reserve Bank of India too may look to revise its intervention function.

"We are likely to see a 80.10-80.50 range on Thursday," IFA Global Research Academy said.

Focus will be on Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Bank of England (BoE) monetary policies, it said, adding that BoE is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.88 per cent to 111.61.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.49 per cent to $90.27 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 166.77 points or 0.28 per cent down at 59,290.01, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 41.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,677.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 461.04 crore, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bad loan recovery process can get worse
Bad loan recovery process can get worse
Why is Sebi hesitant to ban retail algos?
Why is Sebi hesitant to ban retail algos?
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
Cong's poll authority notifies presidential polls
Cong's poll authority notifies presidential polls
Toilet Scandal: Dhawan Urges Yogi To Take Action
Toilet Scandal: Dhawan Urges Yogi To Take Action
Over 100 held in 'largest-ever' crackdown by NIA
Over 100 held in 'largest-ever' crackdown by NIA
'Why is controversy being created?'
'Why is controversy being created?'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Was The Secret Of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Success?

What Was The Secret Of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Success?

SEE: Nirmalaji's Pep Talk To Women

SEE: Nirmalaji's Pep Talk To Women

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances