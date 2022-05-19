News
Rupee slumps 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72/USD

Rupee slumps 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72/USD

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 16:19 IST
The rupee extended its losses and slumped 10 paise to close at a record low of 77.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Rupee

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 77.72 against the greenback, and finally settled for the day at 77.72, down 10 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the rupee touched an intra-day low of 77.76 and a high of 77.63.

 

On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 18 paise to close at 77.6?2.

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range despite sharp sell-off in domestic and global equities.

"Dollar also retraced from higher levels after economic number released from the US came below estimates," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 103.51.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.87 per cent to $107.07 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,416.30  points or 2.61 per cent lower at 52,792.23, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 430.90 points or 2.65 per cent to 15,809.40.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
RBI may 'kill excess demand' in economy in 6-8 months
LPG price hiked by Rs 3.5, crosses Rs 1,000 mark
SC dismisses Cyrus Mistry's review petition
Mathura court allows lawsuit seeking to remove mosque
Why did Tom Cruise Cry At Cannes?
Gyanvapi: Next hearing in Varanasi court on May 23
This is a phase of evolution for me: Kohli
