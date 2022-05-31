News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee slips 13 paise to 77.67/USD in early trade

Rupee slips 13 paise to 77.67/USD in early trade

Source: PTI
May 31, 2022 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee slipped 13 paise to 77.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by the surge in crude oil prices.

Rupee

Photograph: PTI Photo

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.65 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.67, registering a fall of 13 paise from the last close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 77.54 against the US dollar.

 

The rupee opened weaker against the dollar this Tuesday, tracking a surge in crude oil prices, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.91 per cent to $122.78 per barrel.

Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers were trading weaker this morning and could weigh on sentiments, he noted.

Investors will await the Q4 GDP and monthly fiscal deficit data for further cues, Iyer said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 101.64.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 366.85 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 55,558.89, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 98.90 points or 0.59 per cent to 16,562.50.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 502.08 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The curious case of $1-billion SBI loan to Sri Lanka
The curious case of $1-billion SBI loan to Sri Lanka
Tata Sons may earn Rs 27,797 cr from its listed firms
Tata Sons may earn Rs 27,797 cr from its listed firms
Banks' NPAs never went away, they were only hidden
Banks' NPAs never went away, they were only hidden
Bad weather caused Nepal plane crash: Probe
Bad weather caused Nepal plane crash: Probe
'Growth will be driven by investments'
'Growth will be driven by investments'
India's entry-level cars lose steam; buyers wait
India's entry-level cars lose steam; buyers wait
After flak for Aryan case, Wankhede transferred to TN
After flak for Aryan case, Wankhede transferred to TN

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's entry-level cars lose steam; buyers wait

India's entry-level cars lose steam; buyers wait

FPI concerns remain as shift to T+1 settlement nears

FPI concerns remain as shift to T+1 settlement nears

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances