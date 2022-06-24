News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against USD

Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against USD

Source: PTI
June 24, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee on Friday slipped 1 paisa to close at its all-time low of 78.33 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency.

 

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.32 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.17.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.13 per cent to $111.29 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 52,727.98, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,699.25.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,319.06 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Michael D Patra on Friday said the Central Bank will not allow "jerky movements" of the rupee and stressed that the Indian currency has witnessed the least depreciation in recent times.

"We will stand for its stability, and we're doing it on an ongoing basis even as I speak.

"We are there in the market. We will not allow disorderly movements.

"We have no level in our mind, but we will not allow jerky movements that is for certain and let it be widely known that we are in the market defending the rupee against volatility," he said.

Patra further said if one looks at the depreciation of the rupee, it is one of the least in the world and that is the power of $600 billion dollar reserves.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Adani @ 60: Family pledges Rs 60K cr to charities
Adani @ 60: Family pledges Rs 60K cr to charities
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?
Compare Form 16 with 26AS before filing I-T return
Compare Form 16 with 26AS before filing I-T return
Assam welcomes all 'tourists': Himanta on Maha MLAs
Assam welcomes all 'tourists': Himanta on Maha MLAs
'They know they have lost, so such desperate tactics'
'They know they have lost, so such desperate tactics'
Adani @ 60: Family pledges Rs 60K cr to charities
Adani @ 60: Family pledges Rs 60K cr to charities
I've left the CM's home, not my determination, Uddhav tells Shiv Sena
I've left the CM's home, not my determination, Uddhav tells Shiv Sena

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Get-rich-quick' days over for crypto investors

'Get-rich-quick' days over for crypto investors

GST Council may consider changes in monthly payment

GST Council may consider changes in monthly payment

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances