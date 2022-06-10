News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee hits record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee hits record low of 77.82 against US dollar in early trade

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market.

Rupee

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 77.81 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 77.82 -- its all-time low level, registering a fall of 8 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee fell by 6 paise to close at 77.74 against the US dollar.

 

The rupee opened weaker against the dollar this Friday tracking the overnight strength of the greenback, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Asian and emerging market peers have started mixed, while Asian equity remained under pressure and could weigh on sentiments, Iyer noted.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.66 per cent to $122.26 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 103.17.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 620.68 points or 1.12 per cent lower at 54,699.60, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 165.30 points or 1 per cent to 16,312.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,512.64 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Elon Musk, Meet China's ROBO-01 EV
Elon Musk, Meet China's ROBO-01 EV
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: The Contestants
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: The Contestants
SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third
SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third
Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade
Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third

SoftBank's investment in India may fall to a third

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances