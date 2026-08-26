Runable Raises $21 Million To Expand AI Agent Platform Capabilities

Discover how AI agent platform Runable has successfully raised $21 million in Series A funding to empower small businesses globally with advanced AI tools for building, running, and growing their operations.

Key Points AI agent platform Runable has secured $21 million in Series A funding.

The funding round was co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.

Runable plans to invest in expanding growth capabilities, deeper measurement, and campaign fixes.

Funds will also scale Runable Academy, a free module for business owners.

The platform supports 1.5 million users, primarily small businesses across various countries.

AI agent platform Runable has raised USD 21 million (about Rs 200 crore) in a funding round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, the company said on Wednesday.

Runable said it plans to invest the funds in expanding growth capabilities with more channels, deeper measurement and campaign fixes the agent initiates on its own.

Runable's Strategic Investment Plans

"Runable, an AI agent platform that helps users build, run and grow their business, announced a USD 21 million Series A co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, along with continued participation from previous investors, Together Fund and Array VC," the firm said in a statement.

The AI firm plans to invest in scaling up Runable Academy, which is a free module that helps owners learn how to build and grow their business and hire across engineering, machine learning, product, growth and support.

Empowering Businesses With AI Automation

Runable is a single platform that builds, runs and grows a business end to end, sharing the same context and memory across every task.

It builds and ships real products on real infrastructure: websites, mobile and internal apps, pitch decks, market analysis, prospect lists, marketing videos, with database, auth, payments and deployment included.

Once live, it runs the business day to day and it grows the business by running paid campaigns across ChatGPT Ads, Meta, Google, LinkedIn and TikTok, creating and scheduling social content, running cold email, voice calls, etc, on a real phone number.

It also tracks competitors and brand sentiment, handles SEO (search engine optimisation), AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and customer support.

Global Reach And User Base

The start-up firm claims to have around 1.5 million users.

Runable's 1.5 million users are mostly small business owners, typically with 2-person teams, running an agency, consultancy, cleaning company, etc across the US, UK, Japan and Brazil, the statement said.