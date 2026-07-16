Chhoti SIP Growth Faces High Exit Rates

'Periods of heightened volatility, driven by global events such as tariffs and geopolitical tensions over the past year-and-a-half, can make some investors pause or discontinue their investments.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The low-ticket systematic investment plan (SIP) segment, or the Rs 250 investment options known as 'Chhoti SIP', is expanding rapidly but continues to face elevated discontinuation rates, reflecting the challenges first-time investors face in sustaining their investments, as the West Asia conflict affects household budgets.

The total number of SIPs under the Chhoti SIP scheme rose to 322,000 by June 2026, from 197,000 in April 2025, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

However, discontinuance remains elevated, with more than 26,000 SIPs closed in May this year.

Since September 2025, monthly additions have averaged around 28,000, while closures have averaged about 20,000.

Key Points Chhoti SIP accounts increased to 322,000 by June 2026, reflecting rising participation despite elevated discontinuation among first-time investors.

Monthly closures remain high, though new registrations continue to exceed exits, helping maintain positive net inflows into the scheme.

Assets under management nearly doubled to Rs 184.2 crore, indicating improving investor stickiness despite persistent churn in the segment.

Industry experts say investor education, hand-holding and smoother KYC processes will be crucial for improving long-term retention rates.

Chhoti SIP Growth Trends

Industry participants and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said first-time investors are typically more vulnerable to market volatility, which has remained elevated over the past year because of the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical tensions.

The conflict has also driven up inflation, thereby impacting household budgets.

Sebi introduced the Chhoti SIP scheme in February 2025, with cost subsidies to encourage participation.

According to the regulator's estimates, Rs 250 SIPs would break even for fund houses within two years due to subsidised onboarding, know-your-customer (KYC) compliance, payment gateway charges, and other related costs.

The subsidised rates are available for an investor's first three Rs 250 SIP registrations.

Investor Churn Remains High

While stoppages across the broader SIP ecosystem also remain high -- at 95 per cent in May -- reflecting SIP maturities and discontinuations, the churn in Chhoti SIPs is notable because the scheme was launched only about a year ago and the cost subsidies are available to first-time investors.

For SBI Mutual Fund, the first asset manager to launch the Rs 250 'Jan Nivesh SIP', the discontinuance rate stood at 35.64 per cent as of April 1, 2026.

The fund house recorded 81,570 Jan Nivesh SIP registrations in FY26, of which 29,072 had ceased, according to its red herring prospectus.

'Due to the low ticket size, daily investment frequency and first-time investor profile of the Jan Nivesh SIP, this product may experience higher discontinuance rates as compared to our other SIP products,' noted the prospectus.

West Asia Conflict Impact

Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi, said that while some SIPs are being discontinued, new registrations continue to outpace closures.

"Chhoti SIP investors are often first-time investors with limited experience of market cycles.

"Periods of heightened volatility, driven by global events such as tariffs and geopolitical tensions over the past year-and-a-half, can make some investors pause or discontinue their investments.

"That is why the pace of adoption has been gradual," Chalasani said.

He added that several fund houses also offer small-ticket SIPs starting from as little as Rs 50.

When these are considered alongside Chhoti SIPs, the combined assets under management (AUM) are already around Rs 2,000 crore, reflecting growing acceptance of small-ticket investing.

AUM Nearly Doubles

Despite the churn, AUM have nearly doubled.

The scheme's AUM increased to Rs 184.2 crore by May 2026 from Rs 96.74 crore in April 2025, suggesting net inflows have remained positive and investor stickiness, while under pressure, is gradually improving.

"Going forward, investor education and continued hand-holding will be crucial to help first-time investors understand the importance of goal-based investing and staying invested through market cycles," Chalasani said, adding that the broader SIP ecosystem has continued to record monthly growth.

Encouragingly, discontinuance trends are showing signs of moderation in absolute terms.

Monthly discontinuations declined to 26,000 in May 2026 from 34,000 in April 2025, even as the overall investor base expanded.

First-Time Investor Challenge

"Certain economic factors also come into play when it comes to low-ticket investing. For instance, someone who earns daily through an autorickshaw may face higher fuel and operating costs, reducing the amount available for investment," said another industry executive.

Industry participants said retention ratios are likely to improve as the product matures and first-time investors become more familiar with investing and market cycles.

But some players also pointed to KYC-related onboarding challenges in bringing uninitiated investors into the segment.

"Higher discontinuation isn't a structural flaw in the low-ticket format itself; it reflects the fact that this segment concentrates less to inexperienced, under/unadvised investors precisely when markets have been testing everyone's patience," said Manish Kothari, cofounder of ZFunds, an Amfi-registered MF and SIF distributor.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff