RRP Electronics And Orvis Semi Partner For Indigenous Defence Sensors

RRP Electronics and Orvis Semi Pvt Ltd have forged a strategic partnership to indigenously develop and manufacture advanced low-light imaging sensors, significantly bolstering India's defence and security technology landscape and promoting self-reliance.

Key Points RRP Electronics and Orvis Semi have partnered to develop low-light imaging sensors for defence, surveillance, and security applications.

The collaboration significantly strengthens India's semiconductor and defence electronics ecosystem under national initiatives like Make in India.

Orvis Semi, led by Prof. Mukul Sarkar of IIT Delhi, contributes expertise in advanced CMOS-based Low Light Imaging Sensor design.

RRP Electronics provides its advanced semiconductor packaging and manufacturing capabilities to the strategic alliance.

This partnership aims to reduce India's dependence on imported low-light imaging technologies, fostering technological self-reliance.

Semiconductor manufacturing company RRP Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with Orvis Semi Pvt Ltd to develop and manufacture low-light imaging sensors for defence, surveillance, and security applications. The collaboration represents a significant step towards strengthening India's semiconductor and defence electronics ecosystem under the Government's Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat initiatives, a statement said.

Boosting Indigenous Defence Technology

The partnership brings together advanced electro-optics design and development company Orvis Semi's expertise in sensor design with RRP Electronics' advanced semiconductor packaging and manufacturing capabilities, it added. Under the leadership of Prof. Mukul Sarkar of IIT Delhi, Orvis Semi has been developing advanced CMOS-based Low Light Imaging Sensors capable of digitising images while functioning as intelligent surveillance devices, the statement said.

The partnership also addresses a critical requirement for India's defence and security ecosystem by reducing dependence on imported low-light imaging technologies, Rajendra Chodankar, Founder & Chairman RRP Group of Companies, said. The collaboration aims to establish India as a reliable source for next-generation imaging solutions, supporting the country's vision of technological self-reliance in strategically important sectors, Chodankar said.