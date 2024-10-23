Royal Enfield announces 1st assembly unit in Bangladesh

Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday announced starting a manufacturing unit and a showroom in Bangladesh, marking a major industrial development in the neighbouring country where the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled in August after weeks-long protests against her.

Photograph: Courtesy, Royal Enfield

The manufacturing facility in Chauddagram in Cumilla district is Royal Enfield’s sixth outside India and besides the one in Tamil Nadu. Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment, has set up the facility in collaboration with IFAD Motors.

Spread over 7.83 acres, the facility will make more than 30,000 motorcycles annually.

It will assemble four models – Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Bullet 350 – for the Bangladesh market.

“At Royal Enfield, our vision is to expand the middleweight motorcycle segment globally, and our entry into Bangladesh marks another important milestone in this journey,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, chief commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, in a statement.

“We have steadily grown the midsize market globally with a strong foothold in key markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

"Last year, we further strengthened our presence in SAARC by launching CKD [completely knocked down] operations in Nepal, and now we are delighted to be starting our journey in Bangladesh with the launch of our facility and retail operations inpartnership with IFAD Motors,” he said.

“We are confident that Bangladesh has a potential of growth in the leisure motorcycling culture.

"Through localised production and assembly, we aim and commit to elevate the customer experience, improve accessibility and expand the motorcycling way of life with the Bangladesh riding community.”

Iftekar Ahmed Tipu, chairman of IFAD Motors, said: “We are delighted to partner with a global brand like Royal Enfield.

"With a strong legacy and foundation, as well as an enviable portfolio of world-class motorcycles, Royal Enfield has played an integral role in growing the global mid-size segment.

"As part of our growth commitment, we will expand our own and dealer retail network across Bangladesh in the coming years.”

Bangladesh’s automobile industry is the one of the largest in South Asia and an important market for Royal Enfield after recent rules and regulations there allowed the sales for motorcycles of up to 350 cc engine capacity. Motorcycling as a culture is growing in the SAARC region and presents a “very high potential” for growth in the middle-weight segment, said Royal Enfield.

The new facility will be complemented by Royal Enfield’s first showroom in Dhaka and the only one in the country.

Spread across 7,866 square feet, the showroom will sell motorcycles and assist customers.

Royal Enfield’s other manufacturing units abroad are in Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia and Argentina.