Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur have joined forces in a six-month research project to innovate advanced cabin noise-reduction technologies, aiming to significantly enhance aircraft passenger comfort by tackling engine vibrations.

Key Points Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur have launched a joint six-month research project to develop advanced cabin noise-reduction technologies.

The project specifically targets understanding structure-borne noise from engine vibrations to improve aircraft cabin comfort.

Research involves validating Rolls-Royce's numerical methodology using an experimental test-rig setup at IIT Kanpur.

This collaboration reinforces Rolls-Royce's long-term commitment to developing local capabilities and supports India's ambitions in advanced engineering.

Findings from this Phase 1 project could inform future noise-reduction strategies for aircraft, with potential for subsequent phases.

British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce on Wednesday announced a joint research project with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to develop advanced cabin noise-reduction technologies.

Advancing Industry-Academia Collaboration

The project was launched following a broader industry-academia collaboration between Rolls-Royce India and IIT Kanpur, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year, the company said.

The proposed pact provides a framework for collaboration across research, joint projects, internships, knowledge exchange and skill development.

The six-month research project will focus on understanding structure-borne noise from engine vibrations, a key consideration in aircraft cabin comfort, it said.

The research will involve validating a numerical methodology developed by Rolls-Royce through an experimental test-rig setup at IIT Kanpur, the company said.

Focus On Engine Vibration And Cabin Comfort

Rolls-Royce has partnered with IIT Kanpur in India, as such partnerships play an important role in strengthening a collaborative ecosystem for innovation, supporting India's ambitions in advanced engineering, research and manufacturing, said Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President, Rolls-Royce India.

"The research initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to developing local capabilities and encouraging collaborative innovation. At the same time, we are advancing internships and knowledge-sharing initiatives to upskill students with hands-on experience in solving real-world challenges," he added.

Rolls-Royce engines such as the Trent XWB are well known for their advanced technology and low-noise features, offering greater comfort and safety to airline customers.

This project will help further understand the impact of engine vibrations and explore ways to further reduce aircraft cabin noise, the company said.

Innovative Research Methodology

By combining a mechanical vibration source with an array of state-of-the-art acoustic and vibration sensors, the setup allows researchers to study the complex interplay of structure-borne vibrations and cabin acoustics as a unified whole, it added.

The findings could also inform future research into noise-reduction strategies. The project is being undertaken as Phase 1, with potential for subsequent phases, Rolls-Royce said.

"The engine vibration-related noise project offers an opportunity to investigate an important aspect of aircraft cabin comfort through a combination of numerical methodology and experimental validation.

"By establishing and using the experimental test rig at IIT Kanpur, the teams will work to generate reliable insights to inform further research into vibration transmission and noise-reduction strategies," said Manindra Agrawal, Director at IIT Kanpur.

Future Implications For Aviation

Following a system engineering approach, the project establishes an experimental aircraft fuselage model, designed as an integrated system of systems. The setup imitates an aircraft in flight, with the vibration-inducing source representing an engine.