Driving India's Media And Entertainment Growth

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar highlights robust intellectual property, sustainable revenue models, and disciplined investments as crucial drivers for the Indian media and entertainment sector's next growth phase.

Key Points The media and entertainment sector's growth depends on robust intellectual property, sustainable revenue models, disciplined investments, and cross-market audience reach, as stated by Secretary Chanchal Kumar on Thursday.

CII's White Paper, "The New Economics of Media and Entertainment," envisions a USD 100 billion Indian M&E sector, advocating for stronger IP ownership, regulatory reform, and investment in talent.

Kumar noted that globally, media companies are reassessing business models, with digital platforms and AI changing production workflows, localisation, and distribution, presenting challenges and opportunities.

India's M&E sector reached Rs 2.78 lakh crore in 2025, with digital media exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue, reflecting a fundamental shift in consumption and monetisation.

On intellectual property protection, thousands of URLs carrying pirated content had been disabled in 2026, and Kumar stressed that AI's creative possibilities must respect copyright and consent.

The media and entertainment sector's next growth phase hinges on robust intellectual property, sustainable revenue models, disciplined investments, and cross-market audience reach, said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar on Thursday.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the two-day CII Big Picture Summit here, Kumar said the government's responsibility is to shape an environment capable of scaling creative enterprises.

CII also released its White Paper, titled "The New Economics of Media and Entertainment", outlining a path towards a USD 100 billion Indian M&E sector. The paper calls for stronger intellectual property ownership, regulatory reform, investment in talent and technology, and greater access to global markets.

"Entrepreneurs, creators, studios and investors will build the companies (and) our responsibility is to help strengthen the ecosystem around them," Kumar said.

Navigating Industry Shifts And Digital Transformation

Noting that globally, media companies are reassessing their business models, Kumar said the main challenge is converting these shifts into sustainable opportunities.

"Digital platforms are competing for attention, traditional businesses are adapting to new consumption patterns, and AI is changing production workflows, localisation and distribution," he said, adding that the challenge is to turn these changes into sustainable opportunities.

Kumar highlighted India's "distinctive strengths" -- a vast domestic market, the civilisational tradition of storytelling, cultural diversity, a young creative workforce, and the ability to serve audiences across multiple formats and price points.

India's media and entertainment sector reached Rs 2.78 lakh crore in 2025, up 9 per cent, with digital media crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue, he said.

At the same time, live events grew by 44 per cent, he said, adding that these figures reflect a fundamental shift in how entertainment is consumed and monetised.

"The economics of entertainment are structurally changing. Distribution is no longer confined to television networks, cinema halls or established studios. Audiences move between films, streaming, creators, gaming, live events and connected television, often within the same day," he said.

Protecting Intellectual Property In The AI Era

On intellectual property protection, Kumar said thousands of URLs, including websites and Telegram channels carrying pirated content, had been disabled in 2026.

Stressing that AI's creative possibilities must be accompanied by attention to copyright, consent and digital likeness, he said, "AI must empower creators, not displace creativity".

Fostering Innovation And Investment

Kumar also inaugurated the WAVES Global Investor and Investee Meet, bringing together more than 150 investors and investees. The initiative connected nearly 20 participants from WaveX and WAVES Bazaar, strengthening links between capital providers and emerging creative businesses.

Highlighting initiatives to strengthen the creative economy, Kumar said the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) is strengthening skills, research and industry partnerships in AVGC-XR and emerging technologies, alongside a National AI skilling initiative.

India Cine Hub provides a single-window mechanism for film production and shooting permissions, as well as permissions for concerts and live events, in coordination with states and stakeholders, he said.